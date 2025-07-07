Mets could make move for ‘impactful reliever’ within the next few days

The New York Mets have taken four of their first six games in July, but don’t let the record fool you.

While the bats and starting pitching have done enough to squeak out wins, the bullpen has quietly become a ticking time bomb. If the front office doesn’t act quickly, the entire structure could collapse.

Injuries Have Shredded the Mets’ Relief Corps

Right now, the Mets’ bullpen resembles a MASH unit more than a major league staff. The injured list tells the story.

Max Kranick, Jose Butto, Dedniel Núñez, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, and Danny Young are all sidelined. And yes — those are just the relievers.

It’s been a brutal stretch, and manager Carlos Mendoza has been forced to stitch innings together with a patchwork of minor leaguers and bargain signings.

The Front Office Knows Help Is Urgent

SNY reporter Andy Martino recently joined Baseball Night in New York and hinted at what could be coming before the deadline.

“I’m told that we could see a relatively impactful reliever trade fairly early in the month,” Martino said, via Mets Batflip. “That doesn’t guarantee it, but that’s a contrast to the starting pitching market.”

That urgency makes perfect sense. The rotation is getting two star-level reinforcements soon in Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea. The bullpen? It’s barely held together with duct tape.

There’s No Time to Wait — Reinforcements Must Come Soon

Raley is nearing a return from his rehab stint, and the Mets hope to get at least a few other arms back in time.

But others — like Minter and Young— are done for the year. There’s no cavalry riding in. It’s up to the front office to plug the gaps.

Losing Young and Minter has left the bullpen without a reliable left-handed option for high-leverage spots. That’s a major hole.

Right-Handed Depth Is a Growing Concern

While a lefty would help, the Mets also desperately need a dependable right-handed reliever to eat innings and bridge to Edwin Díaz.

The recent losses of Dedniel Nunez and Jose Butto were especially painful. He had shown he could handle multi-inning outings and keep games close.

In their absence, innings that used to feel manageable now come with a sense of dread. One mistake, and the game could unravel.

At least Butto is expected back soon, but the Mets could use some help.

Minor League Fill-ins Can’t Shoulder the Load Forever

Yes, unheralded arms have stepped up — and the Mets deserve credit for finding hidden gems to get by. But it’s not sustainable.

There’s a reason these guys weren’t in the bigs already. Opposing teams will eventually adjust, and the regression could hit hard and fast.

This is a team trying to stay in contention. That means depth isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Expect a Bullpen Trade Soon — Maybe Very Soon

If Martino’s reporting proves accurate, the Mets may be close to pulling the trigger on a bullpen deal. And honestly, they can’t wait much longer.

The trade market for relievers always heats up before starting pitchers, and New York might be wise to strike early before prices spike.

Whether it’s a proven lefty to replace Minter or a versatile righty to replace Nunez, something needs to happen — soon.

Like a boat with too many holes, this bullpen is taking on water fast. The Mets can only bail it out for so long.

