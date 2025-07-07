Mets are quietly concerned about veteran’s problematic knee

Just when the New York Mets needed Starling Marte the most, an old injury has come roaring back with cruel timing.

Over his last 10 games, Marte looked like the player Mets fans remembered—spraying line drives and sparking the offense. He hit .324 across that stretch, adding two RBI and three runs scored while delivering veteran at-bats in high-leverage spots.

In the 29 games heading into Sunday, he was sporting an OPS of .832 and had three straight multihit games.

That recent surge wasn’t just encouraging—it was necessary. With Jesse Winker and Jose Siri already sidelined, Marte’s steady presence felt like a lifeline.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Knee Flare-Up Threatens His Resurgence

But during his final at-bat Sunday against the Yankees, Marte felt something in his knee—yes, that knee, the same one that bothered him in 2024 and in spring training this year.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed it’s the old injury resurfacing, a flare-up that instantly raised red flags throughout the organization. This isn’t just soreness—it’s a familiar ghost that has haunted Marte before.

Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat it. He admitted that this is the “same knee” Marte struggled with during last year’s spring training, a problem that lingered longer than anyone expected.

No Immediate Answers, Only Waiting

As of now, the Mets are in a frustrating holding pattern. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Marte underwent a series of tests, but the results weren’t expected to come back immediately.

“It doesn’t sound like a quick resolution,” Martino noted, reflecting the cautious tone from team officials. “We’re not gonna know for a little while.”

That lack of clarity leaves everyone—teammates, fans, and Marte himself—stuck in limbo. It’s the kind of waiting that gnaws at a clubhouse already thinned by injury.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A Critical Time for the Mets’ Lineup Depth

The timing could not be worse. New York is resurfacing in the race for the NL East, trying to build on recent signs of life after an ugly June.

Marte’s resurgence wasn’t just about stats—it was about tone-setting. His presence in the lineup adds balance, speed, and a spark that can’t be easily replaced.

Yes, Jesse Winker is working his way back, already playing rehab games in the high minors. There’s a decent chance he could rejoin the roster this week.

But even if Winker returns, plugging him in for Marte isn’t a seamless fix. They’re different hitters, different personalities, different kinds of glue for this team.

Familiar Pain with New Stakes

For Marte, this setback must feel like déjà vu in the worst way. The knee robbed him of consistency last season. Now, just as he’s finding rhythm again, it threatens to pull him off the field.

At age 36, every flare-up feels heavier. One moment you’re sprinting, the next you’re sinking—and it’s not always clear how long it’ll take to climb out.

Mets Fans Left Holding Their Breath

This isn’t just another bump in the road. For a Mets team flirting with momentum, it’s a potentially destabilizing twist.

And for Starling Marte, who battled to return to form and had just begun looking like himself again, it’s heartbreakingly familiar.

The Mets aren’t just awaiting test results—they’re waiting to find out whether one of their most important veterans can continue writing his comeback story, or if it’s about to be interrupted once again.

READ MORE: Mets are close to getting some much-needed internal reinforcements