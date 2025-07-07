Mets are close to getting some much-needed internal reinforcements

The New York Mets have weathered storms this season, but somehow, they’re still within striking distance of the NL East crown.

Even after a sluggish June, the Mets sit at 52–39 and trail the division-leading Phillies by just a game and a half.

That’s not bad, considering they’ve essentially been trying to win games with half a roster for the past few weeks.

Sixteen players currently sit on the injured list — a number so high it could field a team on its own.

And yet, somehow, the Mets continue to compete, scratch out wins, and stay firmly in the playoff hunt.

July has offered a breath of fresh air, both in the standings and in the trainer’s room.

Reinforcements Are on the Horizon

There’s finally real optimism brewing in Queens, as some key Mets are nearly ready to rejoin the fight.

Outfielder Jesse Winker is already on a rehab assignment and made headlines by homering in Triple-A on Sunday.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Winker could return within days, giving the Mets a patient, power-capable lefty bat they’ve sorely missed.

Left-hander Sean Manaea is also nearly back — he’s expected to make his final rehab start on Tuesday.

With Kodai Senga potentially rejoining the rotation this week, the Mets are close to patching their biggest weakness.

Senga has the type of stuff that can turn any game — or any season — around, especially if he’s feeling healthy.

Bullpen Gets a Much-Needed Lefty Boost

The bullpen’s biggest hole has been on the left side, especially after injuries to Danny Young and A.J. Minter.

That’s why the return of Brooks Raley could quietly be one of the most important developments of the month.

Raley has looked sharp during his rehab assignment, and his presence offers stability the Mets haven’t had lately.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He may not dominate headlines, but he’s the type of arm managers trust in high-leverage late-inning matchups.

With the Mets playing so many close games, having a reliable southpaw is more than a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Tylor Megill and Jose Siri Also Nearing Returns

Behind this first wave of returns is another group of players who could provide crucial depth later this month.

Tylor Megill, who flashed starter potential before landing on the shelf, is also nearing activation.

He’ll be needed, especially if the Mets try to ease Senga back into a full workload or give extra rest days.

Meanwhile, outfielder Jose Siri is progressing, and early reports suggest he’s weeks away — not months.

Siri’s athleticism and defensive range would be a welcome addition to an outfield that’s leaned heavily on depth pieces.

Mets Refuse to Fold — And the NL Should Be Worried

Injuries often expose a team’s flaws, but the Mets have used them to reveal their resilience and internal depth.

Instead of unraveling, they’ve battled through it — like a prizefighter taking body shots but never going down.

There’s no question the roster’s ceiling rises dramatically as these names return, especially on the pitching side.

Manaea and Senga alone could stabilize a rotation that’s been stitched together with duct tape for weeks.

Add Raley and Winker, and suddenly the Mets look like a different team — deeper, sharper, and far more dangerous.

That’s why the rest of the National League should be paying close attention — the Mets are healing.

And with a little health and a lot of momentum, New York could become one of the most dangerous teams in baseball.

