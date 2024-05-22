Mets will be without a top reliever for the rest of the season

Feb 26, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug seems just to keep biting the Mets. The blue and orange have been without ace Kodai Senga since February when he went down with a shoulder strain and was forced to receive a PRP injection.

Francisco Álvarez tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb and required surgery to repair the tear. Meanwhile, Tylor Megill and Drew Smith have both gone down with arm injuries.

However, while all those players are expected to return this season, another Met is set to miss the rest of the campaign.

Brooks Raley set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Feb 16, 2023; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) throws a pitch during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, after Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Brooks Raley will be undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. Mendoza said they were still determining whether Raley would have traditional Tommy John surgery or the internal brace surgery.

The 35-year-old had been trying to avoid surgery since going on the shelf on April 25 and attempted to pitch this week and still didn’t feel right, resulting in surgery becoming necessary.

“It’s unfortunate because he gave it everything he had,” Mendoza said. “He just kept feeling something there, and now we’re going to go in there and see what’s going on.”

Raley had pitched seven innings across eight appearances this season, allowing no runs and just five hits while striking out nine. The left-hander is set to be a free agent after the campaign concludes.

Who will replace Raley in the Mets’ bullpen?

With Raley out for the season, Jake Diekman will be the Mets’ primary lefty out of the bullpen. Diekman has pitched 16.1 innings across 20 appearances this season to a 3.86 ERA with a 1.347 WHIP and 23 strikeouts while recording a save.

If the blue and orange want a second lefty in the pen, Josh Walker is an option. Walker has split time between the big leagues and Triple-A this season. In five major league appearances, Walker has pitched seven innings to a 2.57 ERA with a 0.857 WHIP and six strikeouts.

Time will tell how Mendoza manages the bullpen now, knowing he will be without his top left-hander permanently, but Diekman will likely be getting his number called more now than ever.