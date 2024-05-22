Mets trade reliever who was recently designated for assignment to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have struggled to get length out of their starting pitching this season, resulting in their bullpen usage rate being near the top of the major leagues. With so many innings being thrown, the Mets had to make some difficult personal decisions and release players they usually wouldn’t have in favor of having a fresh arm available to come out of the bullpen. One of those arms suffered the same fate once again.

Yohan Ramírez is heading to the Dodgers

Sep 29, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) is hit by a pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the Mets on X, the blue and orange have traded Yohan Ramírez to the Dodgers for cash considerations. The Mets originally acquired Ramírez from the Chicago White Sox this past offseason for cash considerations.

The 29-year-old made seven appearances this spring, pitching 10 innings to a 1.80 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and striking out 11 while also picking up a pair of saves. Ramírez earned one of the final two bullpen spots alongside Michael Tonkin, who has also taken this route of being let go from the Mets before returning and being let go again.

The Dominican Republic native’s first go-round lasted just three appearances as he pitched 5.1 innings to an 11.81 ERA with a 2.438 WHIP and struck out six. Arguably, the 29-year-old’s most significant contribution to the Mets during his first stint was throwing at the head of Rhys Hoskins after he slid hard into second base the day before.

The blue and orange then Ramírez designated for assignment before agreeing to send him to Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations. In five appearances for the Orioles, Ramírez threw six innings to a 6.00 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP while striking out six before coming back to the Mets via waivers.

During this go-around with the blue and orange, Ramírez pitched three innings across two appearances, allowing no runs and just two hits while striking out five.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Getting something back for Ramírez is a big win for the Mets, even if it is just cash considerations. Time will tell if the blue and orange regret letting go of Ramírez once again, but it appears for at least this season, the 29-year-old’s time as a Met has come to an end.