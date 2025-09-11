Mets’ Wild Card cushion continues to shrink, jeopardizing their playoff chances

The New York Mets are staring down a September they never hoped to see, and the clock is ticking loudly.

Sixteen games remain on their regular-season schedule, yet their grip on October baseball feels more like sand slipping through anxious fingers than a solid hold on destiny.

What once seemed like a steady climb toward the playoffs has unraveled into a nerve-racking freefall, leaving fans restless.

Their recent trip to Philadelphia only deepened the wound, as the Mets dropped another game to the Phillies on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to five.

Suddenly, their once comfortable Wild Card cushion is just two games thick—and thinning by the day.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A Slide That Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time

The Mets currently sit at 76–70, still technically holding the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

But the aura around the team has shifted dramatically. Instead of playing with the swagger of contenders, they’re grinding through every inning like a team trying to remember how to win again.

Every part of their roster has shown cracks. The rotation has faltered, the bullpen has imploded, and even their usually reliable offense has gone cold in key moments.

It’s like watching a car sputter on the highway with miles to go and no gas station in sight.

Giants and Reds Closing In

As the Mets stumble, the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds have started to smell opportunity—and they’re closing fast. Both clubs sit at 74–72, just two games back, and are playing like every inning could define their season.

That urgency stands in sharp contrast to the Mets’ tentative approach. San Francisco and Cincinnati are treating every game like an elimination battle, while New York looks stuck in cruise control.

It’s a dangerous mindset for a team suddenly being hunted.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Tiebreaker Twist

Tiebreakers could determine everything, and for the Mets, they’re a mixed bag. According to SNY, the Mets hold the tiebreaker over the Giants thanks to a 4–2 season series win.

That gives New York an edge if both clubs end up tied for the final Wild Card spot.

https://twitter.com/SNY_Mets/status/1965977504553771128

But the story turns darker when it comes to the Reds. Cincinnati claimed their season series 4–2, meaning if they pull even with the Mets, it’s New York that would be sent packing.

That razor-thin margin makes every upcoming game feel twice as heavy.

Time to Prove They Belong

Carlos Mendoza’s club still controls its fate, but that window is shrinking rapidly. The Mets can’t afford to wait for help from other teams—they need to force their way back into form.

A quick winning streak would change everything, but another losing skid might end their season before the final week even arrives.

The tension in Queens is palpable, and every pitch now carries postseason weight. For a team built to contend, this is their moment to show they can handle the heat—or melt under it.

READ MORE: Mets given huge odds to capture final NL Wild Card spot