Mets given huge odds to capture final NL Wild Card spot

The New York Mets are clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot in the last stretch of the season.

Mets have to remain sharp to make the playoffs

At 76-68, they are the No. 6 overall seed in the NL. They have the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the San Diego Padres ahead of them, respectively.

All five teams have at least a three-game advantage over them. Nipping at New York’s heels are the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Giants are three games back of the Mets, with the latter three being 4-4.5 games back in the standings, SNY gave the Mets 92.3 percent odds to fend those teams off to make the postseason.

Mets have considerable strength of schedule left

New York will have their hands full for their final 18 games of the current campaign. They’ll see the Phillies, Padres, and Cubs in nine of those games.

They’ll also battle a Texas Rangers team that is in the same ballpark with them record-wise at 75-70 in the AL. The Miami Marlins — who the Mets will play in their final three games of the year — have split the season series with them 5-5.

Thus, despite their tiebreaker advantage over the Giants, New York will have to end the year well to make the playoffs. A postseason berth would be their second in as many years under manager Carlos Mendoza.

