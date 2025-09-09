Mets: Juan Soto is having a unique season and has entered exclusive club

The New York Mets couldn’t solve Aaron Nola on Monday, dropping a frustrating 1-0 series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Even Juan Soto, the team’s most consistent offensive weapon, was held in check with an 0-for-3 night and a lone walk.

But one quiet performance hardly overshadows what Soto has accomplished this year, putting together one of baseball’s most unique seasons.

Right now, Soto isn’t just producing—he’s rewriting the standards of modern hitting while giving the Mets a legitimate superstar centerpiece.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Soto’s Numbers Are Placing Him Among Legends

According to Codify Baseball, only Barry Bonds and Jeff Bagwell have ever matched the statistical combination Soto is producing in 2025.

38+ HR, 29+ SB, 118+ BB MLB seasons:



Barry Bonds (1993)

Barry Bonds (1996)

Barry Bonds (1997)

Jeff Bagwell (1997)

Jeff Bagwell (1999)

Juan Soto (2025) — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 8, 2025

They highlighted the list: 38+ homers, 29+ steals, and 118+ walks in a single season—now joined by Juan Soto.

With a few weeks remaining, Soto has a realistic chance to finish with 40 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 125 walks.

That combination blends patience, power, and speed at a level baseball rarely sees, marking him as a truly generational hitter.

Adjusting Quickly to Life in Queens

The Mets invested $765 million in Soto this past offseason, a contract that instantly reset expectations for the franchise’s future.

Big-money signings often come with adjustment periods, but Soto has handled New York’s pressure with a calm, unshakable demeanor.

Aside from a relatively slow first few weeks, he has looked perfectly comfortable, settling into a role as the Mets’ offensive engine.

His impact is similar to dropping a chess grandmaster into a casual match—every move feels deliberate, precise, and potentially devastating.

A Slugger Who Can Do It All

Soto’s skillset has always been defined by elite power and plate discipline, but this season he’s added a surprising speed element.

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

He’s not only stealing bases efficiently but also changing games with his legs, giving pitchers another threat to worry about constantly.

A run at 35 steals feels realistic, which would be an astonishing complement to his already devastating home run production.

The Mets expected dominance at the plate, but they may have also unlocked Soto’s most versatile season of his career.

Breaking Down the Advanced Metrics

The numbers confirm everything the eye test has shown: Soto is playing like one of baseball’s best five hitters right now.

His 157 wRC+ means he’s producing 57 percent better than league average offensively, an extraordinary marker of consistent excellence.

Meanwhile, his 5.2 fWAR shows his value isn’t just tied to hitting—his all-around contributions are pushing the Mets forward.

Over his last seven games, he’s slugging .846, and across his last 15, he’s reaching base at a jaw-dropping .514 rate.

A Star Built for October

The Mets entered 2025 needing a game-changing presence, and Juan Soto has delivered in every possible way this season.

Even in losses like Monday’s, his presence looms, a constant reminder that the Mets hold a historic talent in their lineup.

If this continues, Soto could lead New York deep into October, carrying them with a blend of swagger and unparalleled production.

This season feels less like a strong campaign and more like a declaration—Juan Soto has arrived in Queens to define an era.

