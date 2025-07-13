Mets were 100% laughed off the phone trying to trade Pete Alonso for superstar Cubs outfielder

It’s almost poetic how the New York Mets found themselves trying to undo a past mistake, hoping to bring Pete Crow-Armstrong home.

Years ago, they didn’t just let him slip away — they handed him over.

This revelation hit like a gut punch for Mets fans still stinging from the original trade.

But it also made Crow-Armstrong laugh.

How Pete Crow-Armstrong slipped through New York’s hands

Drafted by the Mets in the first round back in 2020, Pete Crow-Armstrong looked like a future star.

He only needed a year in the Mets’ farm system before he was shipped out.

In that 2021 deadline deal, New York sent Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs for Javier Baez, Trevor Williams and some cash.

They hoped it would help fuel a playoff run.

Instead, it aged poorly.

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into a star

Now 23, Crow-Armstrong is one of MLB’s brightest young talents.

The lefty is hitting .269/.307/.555 with 25 homers and 70 RBIs, plus a jaw-dropping 27 stolen bases.

His blend of power and speed puts him in rare company.

Defensively, he’s a wizard in center field, boasting a perfect fielding percentage over 828.2 innings.

He’s also posted 14 defensive runs saved and 15 outs above average, numbers that feel almost video-game like.

The Mets tried to pull off a stunning reunion

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets tried to trade for Crow-Armstrong at some point in the past.

Their offer?

None other than slugging first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso is dominating this season, but his contractual situation is vastly different.

He’s slashing .281/.373/.534 with 21 homers and a .907 OPS, ranking among the elite in hard-hit metrics.

Why the Cubs didn’t bite

There’s a massive catch here.

Crow-Armstrong is under team control until 2031, meaning the Cubs have years of value left.

Meanwhile, Alonso can opt out after this season and will certainly look for a massive long-term deal.

It’s almost like trading a mint-condition classic car for one you’ll have to lease again next year.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong found the idea pretty entertaining

When Crow-Armstrong was told about the Mets’ attempt to get him back, his reaction was priceless.

“I did not know that,” he said with a grin at Yankee Stadium. “That’s awesome.”

It’s hard not to smile at the idea that the same franchise who once deemed him expendable would later come knocking.

Baseball has a funny way of forcing teams to chase ghosts from their own past decisions.

What comes next for the Mets and Alonso

The Mets still face an uncertain future with Alonso.

He’s earned every penny he’ll eventually command, but locking him up long-term will be a different battle.

Meanwhile, Crow-Armstrong continues to shine in Chicago, reminding New York daily of what slipped through their fingers.