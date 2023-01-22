Mets’ way-too-early 26-man roster prediction: Will Baty make the team?

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There is still a lot of offseason left to navigate, but the New York Mets’ foundation for the 2023 season is pretty much set. Owner Steve Cohen recently discussed the possibility of adding another bat after the failed pursuit of Carlos Correa, but it remains to be seen if that bat was Tommy Pham or if he will still pursue another player.

Despite missing out on Correa, the Mets look balanced and are full of talent at almost every position. They are determined to make it past the Wild Card round this time, as they have set their sights in returning to the World Series for the first time since 2015 and winning it for the first time since 1986.

We are taking a page of SNY’s book and try to determine how the 26-man roster could look like come Opening Day, barring any additional acquisitions:

Mets’ potential 26-man roster

Catchers: Omar Narvaez, Francisco Alvarez, Tomas Nido

First basemen: Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach

Middle infielders: Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Luis Guillorme

Third basemen: Eduardo Escobar

Outfielders: Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Tommy Pham

Starters: Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson

Relievers: Edwin Diaz, David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, John Curtiss, Stephen Ridings

The Mets can carry three catchers because Alvarez could be used as a designated hitter, and they want to keep everybody fresh anyway. Even Nido will get some starts.

Prospects Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are probably ready for an extended opportunity in MLB, particularly the former. However, since Escobar and Jeff McNeil (and Guillorme) can all play third base, they are better off getting consistent playing time and at-bats in Triple-A for the time being. There is a world in which one of them makes the team, though.

Pham will be the fourth outfielder and occasional DH, while Vogelbach will likely be the regular DH and play some first base eventually. There is no room for Darin Ruf on the team.

One of Tylor Megill and David Peterson will likely start the year in the bullpen and the other in the minors. There is just no room in the rotation if everybody is healthy. They both represent rotation depth, though, and good one at that.

Joey Lucchesi and Elieser Hernández are also starting pitching depth for the Mets, and Zach Greene, Jeff Brigham, Bryce Montes de Oca, and Tayler Saucedo are bullpen options.