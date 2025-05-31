Mets’ veteran righty to return on Monday after lengthy IL stint

For New York Mets‘ righty Paul Blackburn, these past few months have been silent—punctuated by pain, surgeries, and lonely rehab sessions.

Baseball wasn’t just a game. It was rhythm, identity, sanctuary. And for a while, it was out of reach.

But on Monday night in Los Angeles, under the bright lights and against a stacked Dodgers lineup, Blackburn gets to reclaim his place. He won’t just be taking the mound; he’ll be telling the world, “I’m still here.”

Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries drained the Mets’ pitching depth early

Heading into spring training, the New York Mets boasted one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball. The rotation looked robust, confident, and ready to contend. But baseball, ever the unpredictable dance partner, had other plans.

Frankie Montas hit the shelf. Then Sean Manaea. And finally, Paul Blackburn—perhaps the unluckiest of the trio—landed on the injured list in March with knee inflammation.

That would have been enough to derail most seasons, but Blackburn’s ordeal went further.

He had to undergo surgery on October 11 to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak. The words alone sound heavy, and the recovery even more grueling. The procedure isn’t typical for athletes, let alone pitchers. But Blackburn endured.

Blackburn’s long rehab showed promise

Determined not to let surgery (and then the knee ailment) define his season, Blackburn embarked on a steady rehab journey.

He logged seven minor league starts across three levels: High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A.

Across those outings, he compiled a respectable 3.68 ERA—more than enough to prove he was ready.

It wasn’t about dominating the minors. It was about building confidence, restoring command, and trusting his body again. Every pitch thrown was a small victory. Every inning, a step closer to redemption.

And now, all that quiet work will culminate in one very loud stage—Dodger Stadium.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dodgers matchup is no soft landing

Carlos Mendoza announced that Blackburn will start Monday in Los Angeles. It’s a high-stakes return, and the Mets aren’t easing him in.

Paul Blackburn will come off the injured list to start Monday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Carlos Mendoza said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 31, 2025

Facing the Dodgers’ lethal lineup—filled with MVPs, rising stars, and relentless bats—is a trial by fire. But the Mets know what they’re doing.

Blackburn likely won’t be asked to go deep. A quick hook is expected, maximizing the odds of a win while easing Blackburn back into MLB intensity.

It’s a strategic move—part competitive calculus, part emotional payoff.

Mets move to a six-man rotation, for now

Blackburn’s return also signals a temporary shift to a six-man rotation. Tylor Megill, originally scheduled to pitch Monday, will be bumped to Tuesday instead.

This gives the staff breathing room and allows the Mets to monitor Blackburn’s workload closely. It also reflects a cautious optimism. The team wants Blackburn back—but not at the cost of another setback.

The six-man format could help stretch out the rotation as the season progresses, particularly if injuries continue to test depth.

Blackburn’s comeback is more than numbers

Last year, Blackburn put up a 4.66 ERA across stints with the Athletics and Mets—not exactly ace numbers, but serviceable.

Yet anyone who’s been through surgery, fought through a rare medical issue, and returned to a major league mound knows the game isn’t always about stats.

It’s about resilience. Heart. Grit. The kind you don’t see on a box score.

Imagine a mechanic spending months restoring a classic car that had nearly rusted beyond repair. When that engine revs again, it’s not just metal—it’s soul.

Blackburn is that car, rolling back onto the road, engine humming, headlights cutting through the doubt.

Popular reading

Mets star closer is in the middle of a dominant run — he’s toying with hitters at this point