Mets star closer is in the middle of a dominant run — he’s toying with hitters at this point

Spring carried a weight of uncertainty for New York Mets fans. Not the kind of worry that keeps you up at night, but the kind that tugs gently at your optimism.

Edwin Díaz, the electric closer who’d once made Citi Field shake with every ninth-inning entrance, had lost a bit of his thunder.

The velocity wasn’t quite there. The swagger seemed shelved. And in baseball, where time is short and memories are shorter, some wondered: Was the magic gone?

Like watching a storm build on the horizon, concern quietly grew. Díaz’s fastball, once a blur near triple digits, came out flat.

Then came a few rough outings to open the regular season—blips that left even the most faithful with questions. Had we already seen the best of Edwin Díaz?

The return of Díaz’s fireball and fear factor

Baseball has a funny way of revealing the truth over time. And sometimes, it just takes a little longer for greatness to fully warm up.

Since those early doubts, Díaz has roared back with a vengeance—and he’s doing it with jaw-dropping consistency.

As of his 12th save on Friday night, Díaz holds a 2.31 ERA across 23.1 innings. He’s punched out 34 batters, and if you squint just right, he looks every bit like the 2022 version of himself—the one with a 1.31 ERA and enough dominance to make even elite hitters look like rookies.

But numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Sometimes you have to dig into the details to see just how unreal a player has become.

Unhittable stretch redefines Díaz’s dominance

Let’s put it this way: if Díaz were a chef, he’d be serving straight zeros. Over his last 12 appearances, hitters haven’t managed a single run.

More impressively, batters are 0-for-their-last-30 against him. That’s not just dominance—that’s exclusivity.

Batters are 0 for their last 30 against Edwin Díaz ?



His last 12 appearances: 12.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 17 K, 6 SV pic.twitter.com/IaS2Rtpu2D — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2025

Across 12.1 innings, Díaz has given up only three hits, walked five, struck out 17, and locked down six saves. Those numbers belong in a video game, not a stat sheet.

And the last time someone managed to squeak a hit off him? May 5. Nearly a month ago.

Imagine stepping into the batter’s box knowing that for 30 straight at-bats, your peers have failed to even touch this guy’s pitches. That’s not just intimidating—it’s paralyzing.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The fastball is back, and so is the fear

What’s changed? The short answer: everything. The fastball is blazing again, touching 99–100 mph regularly. And the slider? It’s that old nightmare pitch that dances just out of reach.

It’s a one-two punch that leaves hitters either frozen or flailing.

Confidence has returned to Díaz’s body language. You can see it in how he strides to the mound. There’s rhythm in his delivery, menace in his intent.

When he takes the ball in the ninth, it no longer feels like a gamble—it feels like a statement.

Opposing teams aren’t just trying to rally in the final frame; they’re trying to survive it. When Díaz is locked in like this, it doesn’t matter how good your lineup is.

You’re not getting through. Games against the Mets? They’re eight innings long now.

In the end, time did what it always does—it cleared the smoke and showed the real picture. Edwin Díaz wasn’t fading. He was recalibrating. And now, as the calendar flips toward summer, he’s once again the most electric closer in baseball.

Some pitchers close games. Díaz ends them.

