Mets veteran pitcher strengthens case to start in 2025 vs. Rays

New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning absolutely dominated in his most recent Spring Training game.

Mets’ Griffin Canning fans 9 batters in loss to Rays

Canning struck out nine batters, allowed only one earned run, and conceded three hits in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. He ended the day with a 0.90 ERA across 4.2 innings of work. The Mets’ $4.25 million dollar man appears poised to carve out a spot in New York’s rotation in 2025.

Canning has given Mets confidence in Spring Training

Canning has made his case to start throughout Spring Training. The 28-year-old entered the affair with an unblemished ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 5.1 total innings of Grapefruit League play.

The last two rotation spots for New York will come down to Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Tylor Megill. The former has pitched more efficiently than his Mets teammates, though in less spring action. Thus, with less than two weeks until Opening Day, Canning is making a strong bid to earn one of those two spots.