Mets: Good news and bad news after 6-5 win against Marlins

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training isn’t always about wins and losses—it’s about fine-tuning swings, stretching out arms, and getting a look at who’s ready to contribute when the real games begin. That being said, the New York Mets walked away with a mixed bag on Monday, dropping a 2-0 contest to the Tampa Bay Rays while edging out the Miami Marlins 6-5 as they split their squad to play two games.

Against the fish, the usual big names didn’t steal the show, but Alexander Canario and Paul Blackburn made sure the Mets had something to smile about.

Blackburn Keeps His Rotation Hopes Alive

If you’re trying to secure a spot in the starting rotation, every outing counts. Paul Blackburn knows that, and he pitched like it on Monday.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran right-hander didn’t quite match Griffin Canning’s nine-strikeout gem from the other split-squad game, but he came close—racking up six punchouts over four innings while allowing two runs.

Paul Blackburn's final line this afternoon against the Marlins pic.twitter.com/GaHrJpeqXZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2025

It’s been a tale of two springs for Blackburn. His early March starts inflated his ERA to an unsightly 5.68, but his recent performances tell a different story.

Over his last two outings, he’s covered eight innings and given up just two runs. A rough start in spring training is like a bad first impression at a party—it’s not ideal, but if you stick around and show what you can do, people start to forget about it.

Canario Provides the Knockout Blow

Alexander Canario didn’t just hit a home run—he delivered a gut punch to the Marlins at the perfect time. With the Mets up 4-2 in the ninth, he launched a two-run shot that seemed to put the game out of reach. That insurance proved to be crucial, as Miami responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, nearly flipping the script.

It was the kind of moment Canario needed, considering he also walked three times. His Grapefruit League numbers don’t jump off the page—he’s hitting just .154/.313/.308—but a timely homer like that reminds everyone why he’s in camp. Power plays, and Canario has plenty of it.

Stars Take a Backseat

It wasn’t exactly a banner day for the Mets’ big bats. Starling Marte, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos combined to go 0-for-9, though they did manage to work three walks and drive in a run.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That’s the thing about spring training—one bad game doesn’t mean much when your spot in the lineup is already locked in. Nobody’s worried about this group producing when Opening Day rolls around, and if anything, it’s a good reminder that even All-Stars have their off days.