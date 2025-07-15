Mets’ veteran outfielder hits eject and elects free agency after being cut

The New York Mets were looking for a spark when they brought back Travis Jankowski in June. Instead, they got a flicker.

It was a low-risk move—a minor league deal signed on June 10 with a player already familiar with Queens. The hope? A reliable glove and veteran speed off the bench.

Jankowski isn’t the type to light up a box score, but his presence in 2022 made him something of a cult favorite. That mattered.

A Quiet Call-Up That Didn’t Last

By June 23, the Mets added him to the active roster, needing a steady outfield glove and someone they could trust late in games.

Even though his bat hadn’t produced much in Triple-A Syracuse—just a .200 average and a 43 wRC+—the Mets valued his defense.

Still, the reunion barely got started. Jankowski appeared in just five games and had a single at-bat before being designated for assignment.

He was mostly used as a pinch-runner or late-game defensive sub, doing the quiet, thankless work that rarely gets noticed.

Luisangel Acuña’s Return Closes the Door

When Luisangel Acuña returned from the injured list, the Mets needed a 40-man roster spot—and Jankowski was the casualty.

They outrighted him to Triple-A, but the 34-year-old declined the assignment and chose free agency instead.

Now, for the third time this season, Travis Jankowski finds himself looking for a new home. He’s been DFA’d by three teams.

A Season of Constant Movement

The White Sox, the Rays, and now the Mets all gave him a look—and all moved on within weeks.

That revolving-door pattern tells the story of a player hanging on at the margins of the major leagues.

Jankowski has managed just 50 big league plate appearances this year, slashing a meager .244/.286/.289.

Those aren’t the kind of numbers that command playing time—but teams don’t sign him for power or production.

They sign him for speed, defense, and clubhouse presence—intangibles that are hard to quantify but often appreciated.

Aging in a Young Man’s Game

If Jankowski were a tool in a toolbox, he’d be the dependable screwdriver: not flashy, but always useful when something’s loose.

Yet at 34, time isn’t on his side. Organizations may now see him as replaceable by younger, faster, and more versatile players.

There’s always a market for defense and base-running late in games—but that market eventually shrinks.

His best hope may be another minor league deal with a contender looking for depth or injury insurance heading into August.

More Than a Stat Line in Queens

Fans still remember his highlight-reel catches, headfirst slides, and infectious energy during that 2022 Mets season.

But nostalgia only goes so far in this business. Roster decisions are cold, calculated, and mostly driven by numbers.

Unless an outfield injury creates a sudden need, Jankowski may remain unsigned deep into the second half of the season.

Still, players like him tend to resurface. Teams always need guys who know how to prepare and do the little things right.

Even if he doesn’t play another game in a Mets uniform, Travis Jankowski left a mark with his hustle and heart.

For now, he waits again—unclaimed but not forgotten, hoping one more door opens before this chapter ends.

