Mets looking at former All-Star reliever to bolster their bullpen via free agency

The New York Mets’ bullpen isn’t just cracked—it’s practically crumbling. Reinforcements are needed yesterday, not tomorrow.

Jose Butto and Brooks Raley are on the mend, but their returns won’t be enough to patch the widening holes.

Injuries have claimed A.J. Minter, Dedniel Núñez, and Danny Young, robbing the Mets of critical depth and late-inning reliability.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Mets are scouring the market for bullpen help—but they’re also exploring more creative options, and that includes free agency.

One such option? A familiar face: David Robertson. The 40-year-old veteran could soon be wearing Mets blue and orange again.

Robertson comeback gaining traction

Robertson hasn’t thrown a pitch in 2025, but teams haven’t forgotten what he did last season for the Texas Rangers.

In 2024, the right-hander posted a sharp 3.00 ERA across 72 innings, striking out 99 batters at 39 years old.

He may be past his prime, but that doesn’t mean he’s washed. Plenty of contenders still believe he can deliver in big spots.

Robertson’s age comes with miles of experience—something the inconsistent Mets bullpen could desperately use down the stretch.

If he’s healthy and has enough time to get game-ready, he’s not just a signing—he’s a legitimate weapon.

Mets, Yankees reportedly in pursuit

According to The Athletic, both the Mets and Yankees are keeping close tabs on Robertson’s comeback workouts this month.

Several teams are expected to attend his upcoming throwing sessions, with both New York clubs reportedly expressing strong interest.

Robertson has suited up for both the Mets and Yankees in recent years, giving him rare insight into both clubhouses.

That familiarity could play a role in his decision, especially if both franchises offer similar contracts and roles.

Why the Mets make sense for Robertson

David Robertson gave the Mets 44 strong innings in 2023 before being traded to Miami. He knows Queens, and Queens knows him.

He wasn’t just reliable—he was clutch, often called on to shut the door in high-leverage moments without Edwin Díaz around.

Robertson could potentially step back into a leadership role seamlessly.

The Mets have been proving they can hang with the Philadelphia Phillies and the best teams in the National League in recent games. A healthy Robertson could help keep that momentum.

Is it worth the risk? Absolutely

Signing a 40-year-old reliever who hasn’t pitched all year isn’t without risk—but it’s the kind of risk contenders sometimes need to take.

Think of Robertson like a vintage record player—maybe not flashy, but if it still works, it delivers something newer models can’t.

He’s a high-IQ pitcher, adaptable, calm under pressure, and battle-tested in October. That’s rare air for a midseason pickup.

If the Mets are serious about pushing for a playoff spot, they need to think creatively and boldly. Robertson checks both boxes.

A looming decision in a crowded race

For now, the Mets are just one of several teams circling the veteran righty. But they might be the best fit for both parties.

They offer familiarity, opportunity, and need. Robertson offers experience, poise, and a shot at relevance one more time.

Time will tell if the reunion becomes reality—but it’s clear the Mets aren’t standing pat. They know the bullpen can’t fix itself.

And if David Robertson still has bullets left in that right arm, the Mets would be foolish not to load one into the chamber.

