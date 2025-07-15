Mets’ key reliever takes important step in rehab assignment

The New York Mets bullpen has resembled a triage unit more than a relief corps for most of this season.

As the All-Star break arrives, seven key relievers—Max Kranick, Dedniel Núñez, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Danny Young, and José Butto—remain sidelined.

That list has read like a revolving door of pain, but José Butto’s rehab progress suddenly offers a reason to breathe again.

Butto landed on the injured list on July 4 due to an undisclosed illness, with no clear return timeline initially given.

Updates were scarce until Metsmerized Online shared an uplifting post on Tuesday that flipped the narrative for fans.

“José Buttó tossed a scoreless inning for the FCL Mets today in Port St. Lucie,” the update read.

That lone sentence felt like sunshine after weeks of storm clouds for a team desperately needing healthy arms.

Rehab Outing Brings Encouraging Signs for Mets Fans

Butto’s outing came in the Florida Complex League, a rookie-level affiliate that often hosts early rehab assignments.

He looked sharp, needing just one clean inning to show that his recovery was moving in the right direction.

Now expected to make another rehab appearance or two either at the FCL or at a higher-level affiliate, Butto could be activated as soon as this weekend.

Given his role as a reliever, he likely won’t need many appearances before being deemed ready to rejoin the big league club.

That’s a huge win for a Mets bullpen stretched so thin it’s practically transparent.

Before the Illness, Butto Was Quietly Dominant

When healthy, José Butto was one of the most valuable arms in the Mets’ pen—something many casual fans might’ve overlooked.

In 43.2 innings this season, Butto posted an impressive 2.47 ERA while consistently giving the team length out of the bullpen.

His 39 strikeouts and 20 walks weren’t ideal from a command standpoint, but the bottom line results were elite.

Butto’s ability to bridge multiple innings gave New York an ace up its sleeve when starters faltered or games went long.

He wasn’t just eating innings—he was preventing runs with consistency that put him among the NL’s top multi-inning relievers.

It’s no exaggeration to say his return could act as a stabilizing force, especially as the Mets fight to stay afloat in the NL East race.

Timing Is Everything — And Butto’s Return Could Be Pivotal

If Butto rejoins the roster this weekend, it would coincide with the team’s reset after the All-Star break—ideal timing.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has had to juggle an ever-shifting bullpen, often forced to ride hot hands until they wear down.

Reinforcements like Butto offer a much-needed breather and allow others to slot back into roles better suited to their strengths.

In a bullpen that’s been duct-taped together week after week, Butto’s return feels like finding an unopened parachute mid-freefall.

And with more high-leverage games looming in the second half, every reliable arm becomes a weapon worth its weight in gold.

Hope Returns to a Battered Bullpen

While the Mets continue waiting on others to heal, José Butto may be the first domino to fall in the right direction.

His steady performance pre-injury, paired with his encouraging rehab, suggests he’s ready to contribute immediately.

For a Mets team battling attrition and inconsistency, Butto’s return isn’t just good news—it might be season-altering.

