Mets’ potential target vows to stay loyal to his current team

When a superstar says no, it tends to echo. For the New York Mets, Byron Buxton’s “no” felt like a cannon blast.

The Mets have been circling the market for center field help with growing urgency, and Buxton’s name kept surfacing.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is a tantalizing trade idea — electric, elite, and hitting like a man possessed in 2025.

But for every dream of Buxton patrolling center at Citi Field, reality has stepped in and slammed the door shut — loudly.

A Glimpse of What Could’ve Been

Through the All-Star break, Buxton is putting up video game numbers: .289/.351/.574, 21 homers, and a 152 wRC+.

He’s already racked up 4.0 fWAR, showcasing not only rare talent but the durability that’s eluded him for years.

Buxton’s defense remains top-tier, his power is real, and he’s swiping bases like it’s 2017. He’s been worth every penny.

Combine elite production with a reasonable contract and positional scarcity, and you’ve got a player any team would covet.

With Tyrone Taylor struggling and Jose Siri hurt, the Mets are borderline desperate. Buxton would’ve solved everything overnight.

Mets’ Center Field Void Remains Glaring

Taylor is a strong defender in the middle of the outfield, but his 65 wRC+ hasn’t helped the offense.

That’s why the front office has explored almost every name — from role players to All-Stars — in the hunt for reinforcements.

But Byron Buxton is not just another trade target. He’s a franchise cornerstone, even if Minnesota is hovering near .500.

The Mets knew acquiring him would be difficult, yet there was a sliver of hope the Twins might listen if the offer blew them away.

That hope vanished Monday night — not because of Minnesota’s asking price, but because of Buxton’s own loyalty.

Loyalty That Cuts Off Every Path

Asked about the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause, Byron Buxton didn’t hesitate. Not for the Mets, not even for his hometown Braves.

He praised the Twins, their fans, and the organization that stuck by him during every frustrating injury and comeback attempt.

For a guy who’s endured more setbacks than most, Buxton’s bond with Minnesota is forged in something deeper than baseball.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. And in that moment, he wasn’t just talking logistics — he was speaking from the heart.

Twins Have Their Face of the Franchise

At 31, Buxton has emerged as more than just a five-tool star — he’s a symbol of perseverance and commitment to one franchise.

In an era where stars often jump teams in search of rings or paydays, Buxton staying in Minnesota is a refreshing twist.

It’s rare to see a player with his caliber and market value shut down speculation so emphatically, but he’s earned that choice.

His health finally cooperating, Byron Buxton has a chance to cement his legacy where it all began — in a Twins uniform.

For fans in Minneapolis, that’s the kind of decision that echoes louder than any deadline blockbuster ever could.

Mets Must Shift Their Focus — Fast

As for the Mets, the search continues — and the urgency mounts. A playoff push without a steady center fielder is risky business.

Front office execs will now pivot toward names like Cedric Mullins, Harrison Bader, or maybe even Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.

The clock is ticking, and the options are shrinking. But if Buxton was their dream, it’s time to wake up and move on.

In the end, not every fit is meant to be — and sometimes the best players simply choose to stay home.

