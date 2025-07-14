Mets have competition in race for former All-Star outfielder

The New York Mets are suddenly staring down a black hole in center field—and the timing couldn’t be worse.

With Jose Siri sidelined by a fractured tibia, the Mets’ depth in center has taken a nosedive into uncertainty.

Tyrone Taylor, a solid glove-first option, owns just a 65 wRC+—production that’s simply not playable every day.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Luisangel Acuña has potential but lacks polish at the plate, and his bat remains a step behind major-league pitching.

And while Jeff McNeil is versatile, overexposing him in center could be a recipe for fatigue and long-term injury risk.

That’s why a growing chorus of fans and analysts are urging the front office to make a move before it’s too late.

New York needs a capable center fielder who isn’t an automatic out and can at least hold down the position defensively.

Enter Luis Robert Jr.—a Risky but Tempting Option

The Mets have been linked to Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., and that connection refuses to fade away.

Robert is in the middle of the worst season of his career, but his upside remains impossible to ignore.

So far in 2025, Robert owns a dismal 66 wRC+, but he’s still shown flashes with nine homers and 22 steals.

That production is a far cry from his 2023 breakout—38 home runs, 20 steals, and a sparkling 128 wRC+.

But the 27-year-old’s profile still screams elite athlete, and his tools haven’t completely eroded with this slump.

His 2024 campaign also saw a concerning dip (84 wRC+), which makes this more than just a cold stretch.

Still, Robert’s blend of speed, power, and defense is rare—and the Mets may be the perfect team to roll the dice.

Other Teams Are Circling Too—Driving Up the Stakes

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, at least eight teams, including the Mets, have shown interest in Robert.

NEWS: The Mets are one of eight teams who have shown interest in Luis Robert Jr., per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/dYaH0BqbK5 — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 15, 2025

That’s encouraging news for the rebuilding White Sox, who suddenly have leverage they didn’t seem to possess.

The more clubs willing to bet on a rebound, the higher the price climbs—even if Robert’s recent stats are dreadful.

It’s a textbook case of a seller’s market: struggling asset, multiple suitors, and a deadline inching closer.

If the Mets are serious, they’ll have to outbid aggressive contenders also hungry for a high-ceiling center fielder.

Teams might see Robert the way gamblers eye a roulette wheel—he’s hit big before, and they want in on the spin.

Can the Mets Be the Ones to Unlock Robert Again?

There’s no guarantee Robert returns to All-Star form, but there’s a belief the Mets have what he needs to thrive.

A more structured clubhouse, improved medical staff, and the mentorship of Francisco Lindor could all be key factors.

Playing in a competitive environment—rather than a tanking White Sox squad—might re-ignite his competitive fire.

Plus, Citi Field’s vast outfield and loyal fan base would give Robert the stage and motivation to chase stardom again.

And when he’s right, few players in baseball combine elite power and speed like Luis Robert Jr. does.

In that sense, trading for Robert would be like buying a rare sports car at a steep discount—high risk, massive reward.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Clock Is Ticking—Will the Mets Pull the Trigger?

Luis Robert Jr. is far from a perfect fix, but right now, the Mets need more than just duct tape in center field.

If they believe in his talent and think they can help him rebound, it’s a gamble worth taking—before someone else does.

He might never again be the 2023 version, but even a partial return to form would be a major upgrade for New York.

The front office has to act decisively, because waiting around could mean settling for another glove-only option.

And in a tight playoff race, every extra base hit—or missed fly ball—can mean the difference between October or oblivion.

READ MORE: Mets go local with ninth-round two-way talent