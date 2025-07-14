Mets go local with ninth-round two-way talent

The New York Mets just rolled the dice on a hometown kid with great potential, and fans should be paying attention.

With their ninth-round selection, the Mets drafted Anthony Frobose, a two-way talent out of Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, New York.

Frobose is more than just a promising player—he’s a local standout with the kind of athleticism that could eventually impact a major league roster.

From hometown roots to his high school, everything about Frobose screams New York. That makes this selection feel personal.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo captured the moment, posting, “Local draft pick alert” on X after the pick was announced. For Mets fans craving a connection to the community, Frobose delivers.

But the draft is just step one. The next—and perhaps trickiest—task will be convincing Frobose to sign and forego college.

He’s currently committed to Rutgers, a solid baseball program with strong development infrastructure. But the Mets might offer something more immediate.

What they offer Frobose won’t just be financial—it’ll be a vision. One where he develops with pro-level coaching and a clear path to a big-league debut.

Two-Way Talent with True Upside

In his senior season, Frobose didn’t just flash talent—he dominated both at the plate and on the mound.

Per The Knight Report, Frobose batted .357 with a 1.182 OPS and two home runs, showcasing real offensive firepower.

As a pitcher, he posted a 2.58 ERA over five starts, striking out 41 batters while walking just seven. That kind of dual-threat ability is rare.

Frobose didn’t just put up good numbers—he led his team in every major category, proving his impact on both sides of the game.

It’s not just raw performance, either. Scouts like what they see. He has a smooth swing and runs well above average.

And on the mound? He already touches 94 mph. That’s velocity you can’t teach.

Project or Prospect? Mets Betting on the Tools

According to Prep Baseball Report, Frobose ranked as the No. 14 overall player in New York and the No. 4 shortstop.

That’s not elite tier, but it’s certainly high enough to make his name stand out in draft rooms—especially as a two-way option.

The Mets are gambling on development. It’s a calculated risk, but one that could pay off in a big way if Frobose progresses.

Think of Frobose like an unopened treasure chest in a video game—there’s no guarantee what’s inside, but the upside is too great to ignore.

In a draft where most picks are long-term plays, Frobose stands out because of his athletic ceiling and versatility.

Signing Frobose Could Define This Draft Class

The key variable is whether Frobose signs. If he does, the Mets suddenly have a high-upside athlete to mold their way.

If not, they lose a promising draftee to Rutgers and must watch his development unfold from afar, hoping for another shot.

But if he signs? The Mets’ development staff gets to decide whether to shape him into a full-time pitcher, hitter—or both.

Two-way players are hard to find, harder to develop, and even harder to sustain. But that’s what makes this so intriguing.

Whether Frobose becomes a shortstop, a reliever, or something more creative, the Mets have options and a blank canvas.

More than anything, Anthony Frobose gives the Mets a shot at something rare: a local product with national-level tools.

