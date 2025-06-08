Mets’ veteran leader is quietly powering through a major resurgence

The New York Mets might be grabbing headlines for their star power, but steady veteran Jeff McNeil is rewriting his own story.

While Juan Soto hasn’t fully hit his stride, the Mets continue winning games — and McNeil is helping make that possible.

The 33-year-old isn’t flashy, but he’s been the kind of reliable presence that holds everything together through a long season.

McNeil’s value doesn’t always show up in highlights, but dig into his numbers and the turnaround is hard to ignore.

He’s having the kind of bounce-back year that quietly fuels contenders — like duct tape holding the whole operation in place.

A massive improvement at the plate

After struggling to a .238 average last season, Jeff McNeil has made key adjustments and they’re paying off in 2025.

Through 34 games, he’s hitting .240/.345/.460 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 124 wRC+.

That number means he’s been 24% better than the average MLB hitter — and that’s no small jump from last year’s 97 wRC+.

The biggest shift has been his plate discipline. He’s walking at a 14.3% clip while striking out just 8.4% of the time.

McNeil is flipping the script from a contact hitter to one who controls the zone with precision and patience.

He’s not chasing bad pitches and he’s forcing pitchers into uncomfortable counts — a nightmare for any staff.

Not a slugger, but exactly what the Mets need

McNeil’s never going to lead the team in home runs, and that’s perfectly fine — because that’s not his job.

His role is to put the ball in play, move runners, and stretch at-bats, all of which he’s doing at a high level.

That consistency has stabilized a Mets offense that’s dealt with its fair share of ups and downs this season.

It’s hard to overstate how valuable it is to have someone who refuses to give away at-bats.

That kind of hitter sets the tone for innings and wears down opposing starters over the course of a series.

A versatile glove adds even more value

What makes McNeil so essential isn’t just his bat — it’s his defensive flexibility across the field.

He’s logged 96.1 innings in the outfield and 130.2 innings at second base, offering quality reps at both spots.

He’s not going to win a Gold Glove, but he’s dependable, and that’s exactly what this team needs.

When injuries or matchups shift the lineup, McNeil can slide wherever needed without disrupting chemistry.

His ability to float between roles gives the Mets depth without requiring roster reshuffling — a luxury few teams enjoy.

This is the version of McNeil the Mets have missed

The 2024 version of Jeff McNeil felt tentative, like a player stuck between his identity and expectation.

Now, in 2025, he’s back to trusting his approach, staying within himself, and contributing every single night.

It may not come with fireworks, but it’s the kind of performance that championship teams are built on.

