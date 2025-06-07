Mets prospect gets excellent news after scary moment in Double-A

Sometimes baseball reminds us how terrifyingly real it can be. One second, you’re digging into the box; the next, chaos.

That chaos hit New York Mets prospect Jett Williams like a freight train—specifically, a 98-mph fastball to the helmet.

It happened on Friday in a Double-A game with Binghamton. One violent pitch, one terrifying moment of uncertainty.

A scary moment in Binghamton as Jett Williams was hit in the helmet by a 98 mph fastball.



He was tended to by the training staff and walked off the field under his own power pic.twitter.com/kSgGtMgLEU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 7, 2025

For a brief moment, all the promise, all the potential, and all the work seemed to hang in limbo.

Baseball is beautiful, but it’s a cruel game too. Think of it like a tightrope walk—balancing thrill and danger with every step.

Williams, a consensus top-five prospect in the Mets’ system, has always played with fearless energy. On Friday, that spirit was tested.

Luckily, the baseball gods spared him from serious harm. The Mets got the best news possible considering the circumstances.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Medical scare avoided, and return is imminent

After exiting the game, Williams underwent testing, and the early fears were eased. No concussion was diagnosed.

According to MLB insider Anthony DiComo, Williams avoided the worst and should rejoin Binghamton’s lineup in short order.

The Mets received good news today on top-ranked prospect Jett Williams, who had exited last night's Double-A game after being hit in the helmet by a 98 mph fastball.



Williams appears to have avoided a concussion, per source, and should return to Binghamton's lineup soon. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 7, 2025

That sigh of relief you heard? It came from Citi Field to every Mets affiliate and every fan who knows what this kid means.

At 21 years old, Williams has the kind of profile scouts drool over—speed, plate discipline, power projection, and grit.

Through 48 games with Binghamton, he’s slashing .277/.385/.446 with a 148 wRC+, four homers, 17 stolen bases, and 12 doubles.

Those numbers aren’t just good—they’re signs of someone already adapting to high-level pitching with maturity and flair.

Why the Mets still believe in Jett Williams

The wrist injury that shortened his 2024 season could have stunted his development, but Williams hasn’t missed a beat.

Last year’s .656 OPS across three levels didn’t paint a full picture. It was a blip. Now we’re seeing who he really is.

The walk rate—13.8 percent—is no accident. It shows an advanced understanding of the strike zone, rare for a player his age.

Combine that with power-speed potential and defensive versatility, and you’re looking at a foundational piece of the Mets’ future.

That potential is why MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 48 overall. That’s not just hype—it’s based on tools, performance, and projection.

And even after taking a near-tragic fastball off the dome, his focus remains unshaken. That’s resilience you can’t teach.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What’s next for Williams and the Mets

The plan is for Williams to return to the field soon—possibly within days. For the Mets, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Their farm system has taken hits, both literally and figuratively. But Williams staying on track brings a needed boost.

He’s not just another prospect. He’s a symbol of how the Mets are trying to build—through elite talent and mental toughness.

Fans had every reason to hold their breath on Friday night. But today, they can exhale, smile, and look forward to what’s ahead.

With every base stolen and every ball launched into the gap, Jett Williams keeps showing he’s more than hype—he’s the real deal.

Popular reading:

Mets’ Friday heroes praise each other after impressive come-from-behind win