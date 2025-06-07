Mets’ Friday heroes praise each other after impressive come-from-behind win

In an environment made for offense, it took heart, grit, and two franchise cornerstones to flip the narrative in Denver.

The New York Mets, trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, found themselves in an all-too-familiar spot: close, but not quite there.

But baseball, like life, rewards perseverance. And when you have Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor in your lineup, the odds can shift with one swing.

Think of the Mets as a firework waiting for a spark—slow to ignite, but dazzling once lit. The spark finally came from their two biggest stars delivering under pressure.

Pete Alonso strikes first, flipping momentum in an instant

Down by one in the top of the seventh at Coors Field, the Mets needed a jolt. Pete Alonso delivered it.

Alonso laced a two-run double to put the Mets ahead, 2-1, a shot that seemed to lift the entire dugout off its hinges. It was another reminder of why he’s not only one of the league’s most feared sluggers, but also chasing Mets history as he approaches the franchise’s all-time home run record.

It wasn’t just the hit—it was the moment. In a game that felt like it could quietly slip away, Alonso’s bat roared.

His approach was clinical, his swing violent, and the result decisive. The two-run extra-base hit didn’t just change the score; it redefined the game’s energy.

Rockies respond, but Lindor’s heroics steal the night

Just as the Mets grabbed control, the Rockies answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh, tying things at 2-2.

But then, Francisco Lindor, playing through a painful fractured pinkie toe, stepped into the spotlight.

Not in the lineup to start, Lindor came off the bench in the ninth, hobbling but hungry. He ripped a two-run double, flipping the lead back in New York’s favor and quieting the Coors Field crowd.

Toe injuries may not sound severe, but anyone who’s tried to sprint or pivot on a fractured digit knows the pain is far from mild. That Lindor did this while compromised physically is a testament to his mental edge and leadership.

When the Mets needed a moment, he found one. When they needed belief, he gave them courage.

Respect and belief: The bond driving Mets leadership

Alonso spoke glowingly of his shortstop afterward, making it clear that Lindor’s toughness doesn’t go unnoticed.

“For me and I think a lot of people, we are spoiled,” Alonso said. “With him, you get a guy who’s just willing to strap it on regardless of how he feels or regardless of how his health is.”

It’s not just respect—it’s admiration rooted in shared battles and the mutual understanding of what it takes to carry a franchise.

Lindor returned the favor, predicting 2025 could be Alonso’s masterpiece: “I think this is going to be the best year of his career, God-willing.”

That kind of mutual belief isn’t manufactured. It’s forged in extra innings, rehab rooms, and comeback wins like this one.

Statistically elite and emotionally irreplaceable

In terms of fWAR, Lindor (2.8) and Alonso (2.4) are the Mets’ most valuable players this season—and it’s not close.

But those numbers pale compared to the intangible impact both make. Lindor is the vocal leader, a calming voice in the clubhouse. Alonso is the thunder in the lineup, always one swing away from turning a game around.

They are, in every sense, the spine of this team. And Friday’s win was a shining example of their combined force.

Eyeing October with stars lighting the path

These are the kinds of wins playoff teams rack up—the gritty, come-from-behind victories that don’t show up in highlight reels but matter most in the long haul.

Lindor and Alonso weren’t just the story of the game. They’re the story of the season for a Mets team with eyes firmly set on October.

The clubhouse has its generals. The fanbase has its heroes. And if this game was any indication, the Mets have the firepower to chase something far bigger.

