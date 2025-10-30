Mets urged to keep star slugger on massive extension

The New York Mets are not being shy about spending money, and this offseason will test just how far they’re willing to go to keep their stars. With roster holes to fill and payroll flexibility at their disposal, one decision looms larger than the rest — the future of first baseman Pete Alonso. The 30-year-old slugger has become a true fan-favorite over the years, and after another standout season, he’s set to test free agency.

Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract last offseason with a 2026 player option, but it’s all but certain he’ll decline that final year. Coming off one of his best seasons yet, he’s earned the chance to maximize his value on the open market. The Mets can either secure his future in Queens or risk watching one of the most productive power hitters in baseball walk away.

Alonso’s case for a long-term deal

If the Mets needed one more reason to keep Alonso, his 2025 campaign delivered plenty. He played all 162 games — a feat of durability and professionalism — while slashing .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and a 141 wRC+. Few players in the league combine power, consistency, and leadership the way Alonso does. His ability to stay healthy and produce elite numbers year after year makes him irreplaceable.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sometimes, you simply pay the player who’s earned it. Alonso isn’t just an offensive centerpiece; he’s a pillar of the Mets’ identity. The crowd energy when he steps into the box, the leadership he brings to the clubhouse, and his connection with the fanbase make him more than just a stat line. He’s a star in every sense, and letting him leave would send the wrong message for a franchise that’s trying to build a sustainable winner.

Keith Hernandez urges Mets to keep their cornerstone

Mets legend Keith Hernandez made his feelings clear during an appearance on The Post’s “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. For Hernandez, Alonso’s value goes beyond the numbers — it’s about what he represents for the franchise. “You’re not gonna replace his bat, his power bat,” Hernandez said. “To me, he is the second coming of Harmon Killebrew. I had said that in his rookie season. Plus the fact that he’s a right-handed bat, and our lineup is better — we’ve got left-hand hitters in the middle there. Really, our lineup was top-heavy.”

That comparison to Killebrew — one of baseball’s most iconic power hitters — carries weight coming from Hernandez, a five-time All-Star and team broadcaster who’s watched Alonso’s career from the beginning. “To me, if he drives in 125 runs, a right-handed bat, I think they’ve got to sign him,” he added. “And they’ve got to sign Díaz, too.”

Also Read:Mets insider explains why Twins star is their best starting pitching option in trade market

The financial flexibility to make it happen

The argument for re-signing Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz isn’t just emotional — it’s logical. The Mets have the financial muscle to keep both cornerstone players while continuing to add around them. Díaz, who remains one of baseball’s most dominant relievers when healthy, anchors the bullpen in a way few pitchers can. And Alonso’s power bat simply can’t be replicated through free agency or the farm system.

If the Mets want to compete with powerhouses like the Dodgers and Braves, retaining homegrown talent like Alonso is the place to start. His track record speaks for itself, and his presence in the lineup transforms the offense. Letting him walk over dollars and years would be a mistake the Mets could regret for a decade. For once, keeping their own star should be the easiest decision they make this winter.