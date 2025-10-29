Mets insider explains why Twins star is their best starting pitching option in trade market

The New York Mets’ biggest offseason mission is clear: fix the rotation. After an 83–79 finish that left them watching October baseball from home, the front office knows it can’t afford another year defined by inconsistency and missed opportunities.

President of baseball operations David Stearns is expected to act swiftly once transactions open, targeting at least one top-tier starter to steady a group that faltered down the stretch. Injuries piled up, depth ran thin, and the once-promising rotation simply ran out of gas when it mattered most.

Stearns, known for his methodical approach, doesn’t want to relive that scenario. This winter, he’s focused on finding a durable, front-line arm who can anchor the staff and restore balance to a team still built to compete right now.

Why Joe Ryan Fits the Mets’ Plan

Enter Joe Ryan. The Minnesota Twins right-hander checks just about every box the Mets could ask for. At 29, he’s in his prime and coming off an All-Star-caliber campaign that showcased both his durability and his evolving arsenal.

According to longtime Mets insider John Harper, Ryan’s combination of upside and control could make him one of the best available fits for New York’s 2026 roster. “The two years of control make it easier for David Stearns to justify giving up top prospects,” Harper wrote, noting Ryan’s 3.42 ERA and 171 innings pitched last season. “Some scouts think he may not have reached his ceiling yet.”

That’s an enticing thought for a front office that has leaned heavily on analytics and player development. Ryan’s skill set—command, deception, and competitiveness—would give the Mets both reliability and room for growth.

The Deceptive Art of Joe Ryan’s Fastball

On paper, Ryan’s 93.6 mph fastball (on average) doesn’t jump off the page. But the pitch plays well above its velocity thanks to his unique mechanics. His low release point and high attack angle create the kind of late “rise” that leaves hitters frozen or flailing beneath it.

It’s the type of pitch that seems to defy gravity, like a magician’s card trick you swear you saw coming but still can’t explain. Scouts rave about the deception, and the Mets’ data-driven approach under Stearns could make it even deadlier.

“A team like the Mets could help him take that next step,” one scout told Harper. “If he becomes less predictable and refines that fastball usage, he’ll make fewer mistakes and dominate even more.” Another evaluator added simply, “He’s a bulldog. He wants to go deep into games.”

A Competitive Edge and a Contender’s Mentality

Ryan brings more than just movement and metrics—he brings edge. His demeanor on the mound fits the New York mindset: confident, fiery, and unshaken by pressure. For a rotation that often lacked that steady heartbeat in 2025, Ryan could be the emotional and strategic lift they’ve been missing.

With two years of team control, the Mets would have the flexibility to evaluate Ryan and potentially extend him if the partnership clicks. That blend of cost certainty and upside is precisely what Stearns tends to value.

A Move That Makes Too Much Sense

The Mets don’t just need another starter—they need the right kind of starter. Someone who can take the ball every fifth day, compete fearlessly, and bring balance to a staff that’s been searching for its identity.

Joe Ryan fits that vision. He’s talented, durable, and still climbing toward his peak. If the Mets are serious about contending again in 2026, Ryan isn’t just a name on a list—he’s the type of pitcher who could reshape their rotation’s future.