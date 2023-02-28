Mets upcoming plans for Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga

Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ top three starting pitchers are all scheduled to get Spring Training starts later this week. Announcements were made yesterday on Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The most recent update just came on when Kodai Senga will pitch.

Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga all scheduled to start for the Mets:

The three will go in a row from Friday through Sunday. It starts with Scherzer, who will go on Friday which will be his second start. His first was made on Sunday. Then, on Saturday, Verlander will make his Mets debut in Spring Training. That will be followed by Senga, who will also be making his first start in a Mets uniform on Sunday.

With Verlander, no arrangements were made for the first few exhibition games. He did state when made available to the media on Sunday that he was expecting to go in five or six days. In this case, he gets nearly the whole entire week.

The only exposure that we have gotten to Senga so far has been in any bullpen work or live batting practice. He has, however, shown such immense promise. It should be a blast getting to watch him for the first time in a start this weekend.

Up until this point in Spring Training, we have gotten to see many different Mets starting pitchers a part of this exceptional rotation. Scherzer, obviously, also David Peterson, Jose Butto, Joey Lucchesi, and Jose Quintana, is scheduled to make his first start today. The only other Mets pitcher worth noting that we have yet to hear anything about is Carlos Carrasco. That being said, the Mets may just be looking to keep his work before the regular season at a minimum. Overall, there is so much pitching talent that the Mets have entering 2023. It will be good to see more get work in Spring Training in the near future.