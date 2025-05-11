Mets’ under-the-radar bullpen pickup is dominating — and his 1.13 ERA is hard to ignore

Sometimes, success in baseball isn’t about splashy trades or massive free-agent deals—it’s about the quiet acquisitions no one notices at first.

That’s exactly what the New York Mets might’ve pulled off with 35-year-old reliever Huascar Brazobán, who’s gone from overlooked to indispensable.

In a season where the bullpen has been tested early and often, Brazobán has emerged as the kind of steady force that winning teams quietly lean on.

A slow start has transformed into early-season dominance

Last season, Brazobán didn’t turn many heads.

He finished with a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings with the Mets, offering glimpses of potential but nothing consistent enough to rely on.

Now, he’s rewriting that narrative entirely.

Through 24 innings in 2025, Brazobán boasts a 1.13 ERA, pounding the zone, mixing pitches, and frustrating hitters with every outing.

Against the Cubs on Saturday, he needed just 20 pitches to cruise through 1.2 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

It was another quiet moment that underscored just how much he’s elevated his role this year.

His pitch mix keeps hitters off balance

Brazobán isn’t overpowering hitters—he’s outsmarting them.

He primarily leans on a changeup (35.3%) and a sinker (33.1%), two pitches that play off each other perfectly.

Opponents are hitting just .207 off the changeup and a miserable .120 off the sinker, a testament to how well he’s locating and sequencing.

That kind of command allows him to avoid barrels and limit hard contact, which shows in his 82nd percentile chase rate.

He’s getting swings on pitches just outside the zone—exactly where he wants them.

His value stretches beyond just the numbers

Veteran arms often carry a calming presence, and Brazobán is quickly earning that label in the Mets’ bullpen.

While the Mets made multiple offseason moves to strengthen their staff, Brazobán has quietly become one of the most dependable pieces.

He limits walks, induces ground balls, and shortens games when the starters can’t go deep.

That type of reliability becomes even more valuable as the season drags on and arms begin to wear down.

And perhaps most important—he’s under contract through 2029, giving the Mets long-term flexibility with one of their best late-inning options.

A critical piece for a team with playoff ambitions

If the Mets want to stay in the thick of the playoff race, they’ll need more than star power.

They’ll need unsung heroes like Brazobán to keep delivering in high-leverage spots.

So far, he’s been everything they hoped for—and more.

He may not light up highlight reels, but his efficiency and poise are doing something even more valuable: quietly winning games.

