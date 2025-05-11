Mets 5, Cubs 6: Good news and bad news as Brett Baty’s multi-homer game is not enough to get the win

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baseball can be cruel. Sometimes, you pour your heart into nine innings, only to watch it fall apart by inches.

On Saturday, it was Brett Baty who carried the weight of the New York Mets on his shoulders—alone.

Having been called up from Triple-A Syracuse, Baty played like a man determined to rewrite his narrative.

He launched two home runs—one a three-run missile in the fourth, the other a two-run shot in the eighth.

Brett Baty's second homer of the night makes this a 1-run game! ? pic.twitter.com/VjWY2z8FBI — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2025

All five Mets runs came off his bat. And yet, it wasn’t enough. New York lost another heartbreaker, 6-5.

Baty’s slugfest overshadowed by another loss

When a single player drives in every run for a team, it usually ends in celebration. Not this time, though.

Baty’s power surge gave fans something to believe in, at least. They waited years for his arrival to the big scene and it finally appears to be among us.

His slugging percentage now sits at .485—above Juan Soto’s. There’s something poetic about Baty’s timing.

Now that he’s here, it’s the rest of the offense that’s gone missing. No one else stepped up at the plate on Saturday, so his efforts went to waste.

Still, seeing him tearing the cover off the ball is awfully encouraging.

Megill starts to unravel after strong start

Tylor Megill looked like a revelation in April. Through his first six starts, he was borderline unhittable.

A sparkling 1.74 ERA had fans dreaming he might anchor the rotation long-term. But baseball humbles quickly.

On Saturday, he lasted just 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks.

It’s Megill’s second straight shaky outing, and his ERA has climbed to 3.10. Still solid—but trending the wrong way.

Every pitcher hits a bump. The question now is whether Megill can adjust, or if regression will stick around.

Kranick’s magic wears thin in high-leverage moment

Max Kranick was the surprise of the spring. From obscurity, he pitched his way onto the roster with poise.

Early returns were promising. He kept runs off the board and earned trust in middle-inning roles.

But his recent outings tell a different story. Against the Cubs, he allowed two runs that widened the gap.

A 4-3 game suddenly became 6-3, giving Chicago breathing room and tilting the scales too far to recover.

Kranick’s ERA is now 3.80—not disastrous, but it reflects a pitcher coming back down to earth.

He has allowed runs in each of his last four games, which is obviously not ideal.

The margin of error is razor-thin

This wasn’t a blowout. It was another game that came down to one or two key plays—a growing trend.

Of the Mets’ last eight losses, six have been by just one run. That’s not just unlucky—it’s frustrating.

They’re now 25-15, still a winning team, but a streak of missed chances clouds their early-season promise.

It’s like losing chess matches by a single move each time. Eventually, the pressure mounts on every piece.

With players like Baty emerging and Megill and Kranick still learning, the puzzle remains unsolved.

If the Mets are to contend seriously, they need more than isolated brilliance. They need synergy, and soon.

