Mets: Trade Deadline interest in Justin Verlander

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are currently in the midst of one of the most underwhelming seasons in franchise history. Despite boasting the highest payroll in baseball, the blue and orange are sitting at 45-51 and are 6.5 games out of the final wild-card spot.

With their struggles, the Mets are expected to be sellers, but how much they decide to tear down is still up for debate. One of the most intriguing pieces that could be available is Justin Verlander.

Verlander is in the first year of his two-year contract worth $86.6 million, which also includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025 and a complete no-trade clause.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old spoke with Will Sammon of the Athletic and expressed how he is feeling about the trade talks.“I came here to win a championship. Look, nobody, including myself, is giving up on this season.”

Of course, things could change, and according to MLB Networks Jon Morosi, if Verlander is willing to waive his no-trade clause, a contending team in the NL West is interested in acquiring his services.

The San Francisco Giants are interested in Mets’ Justin Verlander

The Giants are sitting at 54-44 and are tied for the first wild-card spot. The black and orange’s pitching has been a pleasant surprise, but they are missing a true ace which is a role Verlander could fill nicely.

Although the three-time Cy-Young Award winner had a slow start in 2023 thanks to landing on the injured list with a low-grade teres major strain and ultimately did not pitch until May 4th, Verlander still has solid numbers.

Since debuting with the blue and orange, Verlander has pitched 83 innings across 14 starts to a 3.47 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP while striking out 70.

Verlander’s July resurgence is what is likely driving his trade interest. The 40-year-old looks like his 2022 Cy-Young self, pitching 26 innings across four starts to a 2.08 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while striking out 21.

Verlander’s no-trade clause and exorbitant contract could make him difficult to trade, but the Giants’ interest in one of the Mets aces is a storyline to keep an eye on as the August 1st trade deadline approaches.