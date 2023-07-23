Mets’ trade deadline could be impacted by outfield injuries

Jun 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a double during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2023 disappointments have been well documented. The blue and orange are 46-52 and seven out of the final wild-card spot despite entering the season boasting World Series expectations.

With their struggles, the Mets have become sellers rather than buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Two of the Amazin’s more intriguing trade chips must be outfielders: Tommy Pham and Starling Marte.

A Look at Pham and Marte’s Performance With the Mets in 2023:

Pham came to the Mets this past offseason on a one-year deal to be the Mets’ fourth outfielder but has played himself into an everyday role.

In 74 games, the 35-year-old has slashed .272/.356/.475 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs while having the highest OPS on the team (.831) among everyday Mets players.

Marte is in the second year of his four-year $78 million contract he signed before last season. However, the Dominican native’s production has taken a dip.

In 84 games, the 34-year-old has slashed .254/.308/.332 with five home runs and 28 RBIs while leading the team in steals with 24.

Both seem like excellent options for contenders; however, the injury bug has bitten both recently, which could lead to some concern from front offices.

Recent injuries

Pham is battling a groin issue that has been nagging throughout the season. On Thursday, the 35-year-old had to exit the game early due to renewed discomfort in his right groin, which has caused him to miss the first two games of the Red Sox series.

According to manager Buck Showalter, the most recent MRI showed no structural damage, and he has been held out of action for precautionary reasons.

Marte is dealing with migraines that have kept him out since Sunday, and he got placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday back on Thursday.

How will injuries affect the deadline?

If both are healthy and playing before the trade deadline, the Mets could shop and trade both. However, if both are still off the field, Pham seems like the one more likely to go.

With the 35-year-old being on a one-year deal, the Mets would be more inclined to let him go for a little less, and teams would be willing to take a chance as there would be no commitment past October.