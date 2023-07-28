Mets trade David Robertson for two prospects

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Mets‘ 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Washington Nationals, the first domino of the trade deadline fell.

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Mets are sending closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez.

A look at Robertson’s time in Queens

After having a career resurgence in 2022, Robertson came to the Mets this offseason on a one-year 10-million-dollar contract to be the setup man for Edwin Díaz. However, Díaz got injured during the World Baseball Classic, and Robertson became the closer.

The 38-year-old has been excellent in the closer role, pitching in 40 games to a 2.05 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 14 saves.

Who did the Mets get back for Robertson?

The Mets got two of the Marlins’ top 25 prospects in return for Robertson in Vargas (18) and Hernandez (21).

Vargas signed with the Marlins as a non-drafted free agent back in 2022. He reported to the DSL Marlins, appearing in 53 games while slashing .319/.421/.456 with two home runs and 38 RBIs.

The Mexico native got promoted to Rookie ball in 2023 and has continued to rake, appearing in 33 games while slashing .283/.457/.442 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

Vargas is slated to be the better of the pair, with many evaluators pegging him to grow to a top prospect eventually. General manager Billy Eppler said that Vargas has elite contact and decision-making, making him appealing for the blue and orange.

Hernandez signed with the Marlins as a non-drafted free agent in 2021. He reported to the DSL Marlins and appeared in 44 games, slashing .209/.365/.358 with three home runs and 26 RBIs.

The Venezuelan native got promoted to Rookie ball in 2022, appearing in 41 games, slashing .236/.329/.321 with two home runs and 22 RBIs.

In 2023 Hernandez took a massive leap. In 31 Rookie ball games, the 19-year-old has slashed .298/.464/.452 with three home runs and 25 RBIs.

According to Eppler, Hernandez is a switch hitter with above-average arm strength and an excellent decision-maker inside the batters’ box.

Whether either prospect turns into a major league player, the Mets realizing that 2023 is not their year and making a trade to maximize an asset is something fans of the blue and orange should be thrilled about.