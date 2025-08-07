Mets’ top pitching prospects are patiently waiting for their chance

The New York Mets are clinging to hope that Frankie Montas finds his rhythm, but time may be running out fast.

The right-hander, brought in to stabilize the rotation, currently owns an unsightly 6.68 ERA across just 33.2 innings. That figure alone tells a story, and not the kind Mets fans want to hear in the thick of a playoff push.

Montas has dealt with injuries, most recently a nagging lat strain, so his limited innings aren’t entirely surprising. But the results? Deeply concerning.

Every fifth day Montas takes the mound, the energy inside Citi Field shifts—from anticipation to apprehension. Fans know what might be coming, and it’s rarely pretty.

Prospects Knocking Loudly on the Door

Meanwhile, down in Triple-A Syracuse, two young pitchers are putting on a show—and Mets fans are watching every pitch with hopeful eyes.

Nolan McLean has quietly built a stellar season, posting a 2.81 ERA over 109.2 innings at the level. He attacks the strike zone with confidence, blending poise and power in a way few 24-year-olds can.

Then there’s Brandon Sproat, who began his season a bit rockier but has been untouchable lately. Over his last 33 innings, he’s allowed just two earned runs while striking out 39.

Those numbers don’t whisper; they scream. And they’ve ignited a growing sentiment among the Mets faithful: it’s time.

Mets Playing the Long Game—For Now

So why haven’t McLean or Sproat been called up yet? It’s not about talent—it’s about timing.

The Mets insist they’re not interested in giving either pitcher a one-off start only to send them back down. If they come up, it’s to stay.

That approach makes sense for player development, but it’s increasingly hard to sell when the major-league rotation has a gaping hole.

Still, there’s maturity in both prospects that gives the front office reason to believe they’ll handle this moment the right way.

Staying Grounded, Even as the Spotlight Grows

“We always talk about how awesome it would be to get an opportunity,” McLean told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “But at the end of the day, we’re trying to be where our feet are.”

That phrase—be where your feet are—carries weight. It’s the kind of mindset that separates those who flame out from those who thrive under pressure.

McLean understands the noise. He hears the excitement. But his focus remains on dominating Triple-A hitters until he’s earned the call.

Sproat, meanwhile, has gone about his business quietly but with increasing authority. Each outing feels like a statement, and lately, those statements have been bold.

The Clock Is Ticking for Montas

For Montas, the window to turn things around may be narrowing. His command has been shaky, his velocity inconsistent, and his ability to pitch deep into games almost nonexistent.

At this point, every rough outing only strengthens the argument for change. And McLean and Sproat are more than just backups—they’re legitimate options.

The Mets may be trying to avoid rushing their arms, but the urgency at the major league level is mounting by the day.

An Opportunity Waiting to Happen

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner didn’t shut the door on a promotion. In fact, his comments suggest the club is inching closer to making a move.

“The first step to getting to the big leagues is putting yourself in position to be in the big leagues,” Hefner said. “They’ve done that. And so now, it’s just about opportunity.”

Right now, that opportunity is wearing a Mets uniform and struggling every fifth day. And at some point, even patience turns into inertia.

It’s like keeping your best tools in the toolbox while using the one with a cracked handle—eventually, something gives.

And when it does, don’t be surprised if Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat walks through that clubhouse door, ready to stay.

