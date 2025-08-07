Mets columnist suggests bringing back former star in coaching role to help ailing offense

The New York Mets were supposed to mash. Instead, they’re stuck in a downward spiral, losing four in a row and eight of their last nine.

New York’s offense currently ranks 10th in MLB with a 105 wRC+. Not elite, but respectable.

However, since the calendar flipped to June, the bats began cooling. The Mets drop to 19th in wRC+ if we start counting since June 1, hitting just below average (99 wRC+).

July only deepened the slump—New York ranks 26th in the league since the start of this month, with a dismal 90 wRC+. August hasn’t offered relief.

Now with an 80 wRC+ in August, the Mets have become one of baseball’s worst-performing lineups. No sugarcoating it—they just aren’t hitting.

Mendoza Challenges Hitters to Believe Again

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t mince words when asked about the lineup’s issues. To him, it’s as much mental as mechanical.

He said his hitters are sometimes missing “conviction” at the plate, unsure of their approach and too passive in big moments.

Mendoza emphasized that communication during games is solid—but when it’s time to deliver, the execution isn’t there. They are not making in-game adjustments.

That’s not a systems issue, necessarily—it’s a confidence one. And confidence is hard to coach mid-season, especially under pressure.

J.D. Martinez: Hitting Whisperer in Waiting?

Veteran columnist John Harper thinks the Mets need more than motivational speeches. They need someone with a fresh perspective.

Harper suggested an outside-the-box idea: bring in J.D. Martinez—not with a bat, but with a clipboard and a voice.

It’s not as far-fetched as it sounds. Martinez built a reputation in the league as a hitting savant, a student of the craft.

His obsessive film study and mechanical adjustments extended his career and helped teammates sharpen their swings along the way.

Harper writes, “Why not take a shot with the retired Martinez as some form of supplemental hitting coach?”

Martinez’s Influence Was Felt in 2024

Though his numbers dipped late last season, Martinez still posted a 108 wRC+—above average, even as Father Time crept closer.

More importantly, he earned praise from teammates and coaches alike for his work ethic and veteran presence in the Mets’ clubhouse.

Martinez reportedly had offers to play again this season but declined them, suggesting he might be ready for a different role.

Could returning as a hitting consultant or part-time coach ignite his competitive spark—and help lift the Mets from their funk?

Could a Former Star Be the Spark This Lineup Needs?

Harper believes that if Martinez were willing, existing hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes could benefit from his input.

This wouldn’t be a replacement—more like adding another sharp bat to the brain trust. A new set of eyes. A different voice.

Right now, the Mets’ offense feels like a car with its tires spinning—power under the hood, but no traction on the road.

Martinez, with his keen eye and quiet intensity, might just be the mechanic to help get things moving in the right direction again.

The lineup doesn’t need a complete overhaul—just a nudge from someone who’s lived the grind and found ways to win it.

