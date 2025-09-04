Mets’ top pitching prospect ‘in strong consideration’ for a call-up

The New York Mets find themselves in an uncomfortable spot, in possession of a postseason spot but boasting an inconsistent rotation.

At the trade deadline, the Mets resisted adding expensive starting pitching, betting instead on injured arms returning and prospects stepping up.

That gamble has produced mostly positive results, with some young pitchers flashing promise while established names have faltered under mounting pressure.

Nolan McLean has given the Mets a spark, boasting a dazzling 1.37 ERA across his first four big-league starts.

Jonah Tong impressed as well, firing five innings of one-run baseball (four runs allowed, but only one was earned) in his debut and striking out six batters.

But the veterans, particularly Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, have not provided the stability a contender desperately needs in September.

Even Clay Holmes, though more serviceable, hasn’t looked like the reliable middle-of-the-rotation option New York had once envisioned.

Now, with rotation cracks widening, all eyes have turned toward Brandon Sproat, the Mets’ final top prospect waiting for his shot.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets are strongly considering Sproat for a promotion, perhaps even an immediate start.

Crucially, Sproat remains postseason-eligible since he was in the organization before August 31.

That detail alone makes him an even more intriguing candidate as New York scrambles for October-ready solutions on the mound.

Brandon Sproat’s Case for a Promotion

On the surface, Sproat’s 4.24 ERA in 121 Triple-A innings might not jump off the page with dominance.

But recent performance paints a much brighter picture, showcasing the adjustments that have propelled his stock dramatically upward.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old delivered seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, commanding attention with every pitch.

Since June 28, he has carved out a 2.44 ERA across 59 innings, flashing both consistency and confidence under pressure.

That stretch of excellence suggests his early struggles were growing pains rather than a true reflection of long-term potential.

For a Mets rotation desperate for answers, Sproat’s recent dominance feels like a door the team cannot afford to ignore.

Why the Mets Need Sproat Now

The Mets’ current situation feels like watching a table with shaky legs—functional for now, but collapse feels inevitable.

Senga’s command issues and Manaea’s inconsistency have forced New York to explore untested but potentially steadier internal solutions.

Sproat may not be a finished product, but his competitive fire and ability to miss bats are undeniable assets.

The Mets have already leaned into youth with McLean and Tong, embracing a bold shift rather than relying solely on veterans.

Adding Sproat to that mix could inject fresh energy into a rotation that badly needs both stability and upside.

A Risk Worth Taking

Every call-up carries risk, especially when a playoff race magnifies each pitch thrown and every inning survived or squandered.

Yet baseball history is filled with young pitchers who thrived when handed the ball during tense September stretches.

Sproat’s recent form suggests he could follow that path, giving the Mets a jolt when they need it most.

Sometimes, momentum is like lightning—you can’t store it, only ride it—and right now, Sproat looks like pure electricity.

The Mets may not have planned to lean so heavily on prospects, but circumstances have left little room for hesitation.

If Sproat continues his Triple-A dominance, there’s little reason to believe he won’t bring that same energy to Citi Field.

And if he does, the Mets’ shaky rotation might suddenly find the anchor it has been desperately missing.

