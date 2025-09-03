Mets reliever struggles again in costly loss: ‘It feels like guys are swinging at 100 like it’s 91’

The New York Mets are clinging to their Wild Card edge, but Ryan Helsley’s latest meltdown has fans holding their breath.

Wednesday’s 6-2 defeat to the Detroit Tigers was supposed to be a chance for a statement sweep, but opportunity slipped away.

Instead, the Mets left Comerica Park frustrated, watching their bullpen collapse at the exact moment they needed stability most.

Ryan Helsley’s Painful Afternoon

The Mets righty entered the game hoping for redemption, yet what followed felt like déjà vu for fans.

He lasted just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering three hits, a walk, and ultimately the back-breaking swing from Kerry Carpenter.

Carpenter’s three-run blast against a 100-mph fastball silenced the Mets’ hopes and symbolized the bullpen’s unraveling in dramatic fashion.

For Helsley, it was another painful chapter in a Mets tenure that has grown more concerning by the appearance.

A Growing ERA Problem

Since joining the Mets, Ryan Helsley has carried an alarming 11.45 ERA across just 11 innings, numbers impossible to overlook.

His full-season ERA has ballooned to 4.98, a stark decline for a reliever once considered one of baseball’s most reliable arms.

Even more troubling, Helsley has now allowed 11 earned runs over his last nine games, showing little sign of stabilization.

For a bullpen expected to anchor close games during a playoff push, those struggles could soon transform from worrying into catastrophic.

Helsley’s Own Admission

After Wednesday’s defeat, Ryan Helsley admitted the growing frustration, openly questioning why hitters are squaring up his fastball so easily.

“It feels like guys are swinging at 100 like it’s 91 right now,” Helsley reflected, visibly searching for answers afterward.

Ryan Helsley says his execution has been "okay, could probably be a little better"



When a pitcher begins feeling like perfection is necessary on every pitch, confidence erodes, and mistakes inevitably multiply under pressure.

That mental toll can be as damaging as the mechanical issues themselves, leaving a reliever vulnerable in high-stakes moments.

The Velocity Paradox

Helsley’s fastball routinely touches triple digits, but without much movement, it becomes a gift for hitters sitting on velocity.

Kerry Carpenter proved that, launching a 100-mph heater into the seats with the ease of someone expecting it all along.

Modern hitters are no longer intimidated by raw velocity alone, as years of training and data-driven preparation have closed the gap.

It’s like a chess player who memorizes an opponent’s opening sequence — the move may be powerful, but predictable.

The Path Forward

For Helsley to rediscover his All-Star form, refining command and sequencing will be just as crucial as pure velocity.

He once carved hitters with a 2.04 ERA last season and posted a respectable 3.00 mark earlier this year in St. Louis.

That pitcher feels distant now, but the tools remain — provided Helsley can adapt before the Mets’ playoff hopes are endangered.

The Mets don’t have the luxury of patience. Every inning matters, and their reliever’s struggles could define September’s outcome.

Urgency in Flushing

With the Reds and Giants lurking, the Mets’ cushion for the final Wild Card spot is sizable but not indestructible.

They cannot afford late-inning collapses to spiral into trends, especially when their offense has shown only occasional bursts of consistency.

Ryan Helsley’s arm was acquired to shorten games, not extend them. For now, however, he represents the bullpen’s biggest question mark.

The Mets still control their destiny, but unless Helsley steadies himself quickly, that control may prove far more fragile than expected.

