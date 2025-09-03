Mets are reportedly considering minor league stint for struggling ace

The New York Mets entered the weekend hoping Kodai Senga could deliver a stabilizing start, but instead frustration continued mounting.

Facing the Miami Marlins, Senga allowed five runs in just 4.2 innings, and despite striking out six, he rarely looked in control.

For a pitcher once expected to anchor the rotation, the outing only deepened concerns about his trajectory.

A troubling stretch that can’t be ignored

Senga’s struggles haven’t been confined to one bad day. Over his last seven starts, he’s been tagged for a 6.06 ERA, a number that feels jarring given his overall reputation.

Since returning from the injured list on July 11, the right-hander has logged a 5.90 ERA across nine starts, erasing the shine of his season-long 3.02 mark.

That contrast underscores the difference between past dominance and present disappointment.

The decline has been particularly concerning because Senga still flashes some strikeout ability but lacks command and efficiency.

His famous “ghost fork” has occasionally delivered swings and misses, yet hitters no longer look as fooled by it as they once did.

Instead, opponents are waiting for mistakes in the zone and punishing them with alarming consistency, leaving the Mets searching for answers.

Mets weighing possible solutions

Team insiders suggest the Mets are actively considering their options, including the rare step of sending Senga to the minor leagues.

Beat reporter Mike Puma highlighted the possibility, noting it would require Senga’s approval before becoming reality.

It’s not an easy conversation, but sometimes even stars need to step away from the spotlight. Like a seasoned violinist struggling to hit notes, a quieter room can help reset rhythm and timing.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has continued to back Senga publicly, but even his tone reflects a recognition that adjustments are necessary.

Whether that means mechanical tweaks, rethinking pitch sequencing, or simply giving the right-hander more recovery time between outings, the organization knows the status quo isn’t sustainable.

Depth gives the Mets flexibility

The Mets rotation isn’t as fragile as it once seemed, which makes such a decision more realistic. Tylor Megill is nearing a return from the injured list, Jonah Tong has shown staying power, and Brandon Sproat looks ready to contribute at the major league level.

The organization suddenly has the depth required to cover for Senga should he step aside temporarily.

This depth also gives the Mets a chance to be proactive rather than reactive. Instead of watching Senga’s ERA continue climbing while he battles frustrations under the brightest lights, they could provide him a low-pressure environment to rebuild confidence.

A two or three-week reset could be the difference between salvaging his season and watching it spiral further.

Senga’s value remains undeniable

Any move to the minors would be temporary, designed less as punishment and more as a chance to regroup mentally and physically.

Kodai Senga remains one of the Mets’ most talented arms, capable of dominating when everything clicks. A healthy, locked-in Senga is arguably their most reliable starter, and that is something the organization cannot afford to waste.

For now, the Mets must balance patience with urgency, knowing their season hinges on finding the best version of their ace again.

Every contending team needs its frontline starter to be dependable, and the Mets are no different. If Senga can rediscover the sharpness that made him so feared last year, New York’s outlook changes instantly.

Until then, all eyes remain on the decision looming over his immediate future.

