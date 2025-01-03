Mets top infield prospect named among finalists for Winter League award

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Francisco Lindor is the New York Mets’ starting shortstop and, given his status as one of the game’s true superstars, that will remain the case for several more years. Additionally, at least at the moment, Jeff McNeil is the team’s second baseman and the organization is high on him. The situation leaves top Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña in a somewhat tough spot, as he is considered ready for MLB pitching despite a less-than-stellar campaign in Triple-A.

Luisangel Acuña had a stellar run in Venezuela’s Winter League

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Acuña’s 2024 MLB numbers could use some improvement, but it’s important not to overlook what the Mets prospect is doing in Venezuela’s Winter Leagu:

“Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña is a finalist for Rookie of the Year in the Venezuelan Winter League. He hit .337/.419/.495 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 31 games. The other two finalists are Luis Matos (Giants) and José Fernández (D-Backs)” Mets reporter Mike Mayer posted on X.

The Mets would love to see Acuña getting on base more often

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That’s what you call a season for the ages. Acuña has been a godsend for his winter league team and is positioning himself for expanded playing time with the Mets in 2024. The problem, however, is that his positions are crowded. If the season started today, the Mets would be happy to give him a bit more seasoning in Triple-A. That is certainly better than having him play once or twice a week.

In 40 MLB appearances, Acuña posted a 166 wRC+, but the short sample pales in comparison to the 131 games he played in Syracuse. The man who came over in the Max Scherzer trade did steal 40 bases, but they came at the expense of a 69 wRC+

Acuña has speed to burn, but doesn’t boast as much power and getting on base is an issue, as his .299 OBP in 587 trips to the plate in Syracuse prove. In other words, the Mets have an exciting prospect and a potential difference-maker who still has some things to work on when it comes to his game. Nevertheless, it’s impossible to overlook just how good of a season he is having in his native country.