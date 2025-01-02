Angels shockingly showing interest in Mets’ star free agent

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels are determined to make win-now additions even though it’s clearly not the best strategy for where they currently are as a franchise. They were one of the worst teams in the American League last year and aren’t one or two signings away from contending. They want to start somewhere, though.

According to fresh reports from the new year, the Angels are surprisingly interested in a free-agent slugger who has shown consistent 40-homer power through the years. That home run hitter is none other than former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

“Angels looking at it,” Jon Heyman said on Wednesday during a Bleacher Report live show (h/t SNY). “Again, I think it’s the years — possible gap there. They certainly are weighing that. I do believe Arte Moreno does want to get another big bat in there.”

Despite questions about the Angels’ resource allocation and their refusal to tear things up, it’s hard to argue that Alonso would fit their lineup and any lineup in baseball. In a bit of a down 2024, he still hit for a .788 OPS and 34 home runs with 88 RBI.

Oh, and he saved the best for last, as he went on a tear in October to give the Mets a chance to make it all the way to the National League Championship Series.

Heyman, however, did warn that free agent outfielder Anthony Santander “is probably a little more likely” for the Angels than Alonso. The former Oriole is coming off a career-high 44 home runs and could certainly supply power.

Alonso’s market has stalled a bit, which makes his decision to reject a seven-year extension in the season more painful for him. He is still likely to get a multi-year deal, though, whether it comes from the Angels or someone else.