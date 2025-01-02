Blue Jays ‘most likely’ to land World Series-caliber infielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are now in a neck-and-neck race to land standout third baseman Alex Bregman this winter.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday afternoon that Bregman’s decision will “most likely” boil down to the Blue Jays or the Detroit Tigers (h/t Tigers Torkmoil).

The Tigers were reported to be all in on the two-time World Series champion earlier this week. Now, the Blue Jays could increase their efforts to add the reigning Gold Glove Award winner to their infield and shut the door on the Tigers’ chances. He’d strengthen their infield rotation that includes superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, and third baseman Ernie Clement.

Bregman can add incredible value to Blue Jays roster

Bregman is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign where he set the standard among all third basemen with league-leading peripherals including 103 putouts, 242 assists, 23 double plays turned, and a .972 fielding percentage. At the plate, the New Mexico native hit 26 home runs — his highest total since 2019 — while batting .260.

Toronto is a franchise that could be on the upswing if they land a player like Bregman. The Blue Jays finished with a 74-88 record last time out. With his decision looming, the two-time All-Star’s 4.1 WAR from a season prior could help them be more competitive in a tight American League East division next time out.