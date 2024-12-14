Mets to honor legend with number retirement and team Hall of Fame induction

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Third baseman David Wright was an idol and role model for an entire generation of New York Mets fans from the 2000s and 2010s. He had the same reach, impact, and fame as Derek Jeter on the New York Yankees, David Ortiz on the Boston Red Sox, and Ichiro on the Seattle Mariners, just to name three examples. He was, and is, huge in franchise history.

The Mets are planning to honor David Wright

No, Wright could never win the World Series, but he didn’t need to in order to become a huge figure in Mets’ modern history. He was there for the fateful Game 7 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, he was there for the Fall Classic loss against the Kansas City Royals in 2015, and for many more moments.

Wright, a famous case of a one-team player, will be honored by the Mets this season on July 19, at Citi Field. He will get his number 5 retired and will also be inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame.

“The Mets will retire David Wright’s number 5 and induct him into the Mets Hall of Fame on July 19 at Citi Field, per @AnthonyDiComo,” SNY Mets posted on X.

Wright deserves his place in Mets history

It’s a well-deserved recognition for one of the best players who ever wore the Mets uniform. The stadium will sure be packed for the occasion, as those who watched him play from 2004 to 2016 and then in 2018 will get to see how he is officially welcomed in the sacred team Hall of Fame.

No one else in Mets history will be able to use number 5, as it will be reserved for one of the best infielders of his time.

Wright retired with 242 home runs, 970 RBI, and a .296 batting average. He went to seven All-Star games and won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards, flirting with the NL MVP in more than one occasion.

Injuries, unfortunately, got in the way late in his career and robbed him of a lot of playing time. Still, it’s fair to say he still left his mark.