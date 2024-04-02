Mets to get star RHP back sooner than expected after three-game suspension

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will only have to do without starting pitcher Yohan Ramirez for one more game. The MLB announced that they shortened Ramirez’s three-game suspension to two contests after he got nabbed for throwing a pitch behind Milwaukee Brewers star Rhys Hoskins in their third game of the year on Saturday. Dan Martin of the New York Post reported the news earlier today.

Mets: Yohan Ramirez gets 3-game suspension reduced

Hoskins created boiling tensions between both teams in their Opening Day matchup when he committed a very late slide into Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on a double-play attempt. Frustrations mounted, leading to both benches clearing after the impact. Ramirez then committed the errant pitch on Saturday, throwing behind Hoskins at the top of the seventh inning.

When will Ramirez return for the Mets?

The league deemed it acceptable to nab him for three games. After successfully winning an appeal, Ramirez was able to play in Sunday’s season series finale against Milwaukee but began his suspension on Monday against the Detroit Tigers. He will finish his suspension on Tuesday before New York gets him back on Wednesday in the final game of their three-game set.