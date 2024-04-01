Mets need to bounce back after being swept by the Brewers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets‘ first win of the 2024 campaign will have to wait at least another day as the Brewers completed the series sweep.

The Brewers got off to a quick start, scratching a run across in the first two innings before Tyrone Taylor’s first hit as a Met made it 2-1.

Oliver Dunn provided some insurance with an RBI single in the fifth before William Contreras added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-1. The Brew Crew’s arms closed it out, with Joel Payamps picking up his first save of the season.

Here are some notes from today’s series finale.

Megill’s first start for the Mets

After winning the final rotation spot over José Buttó, Tylor Megill made his season debut on Sunday afternoon.

Megill struggled with his command but pitched his way out of trouble, including forcing Rhys Hoskins into a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded in the top of the third.

The California native’s final stat line was four innings pitched with three hits allowed, three walks, one earned run and four strikeouts.

Megill is scheduled to take the bump on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Alvarez’s solid start continues

After going 0-for-3 on opening day, Francisco Alvarez’s bat has come to life and continued to impress on Sunday.

The 22-year-old went 2-for-3 with a smoked double down the third base line alongside a single accounting for the two hits. Alvarez also picked up a walk in the third fourth inning.

Alvarez continues to look as advertised and has been the hottest hitter in a cold Mets lineup thus far.

Ramírez provides length amid uncertainty

A day after throwing behind Hoskins and being promptly ejected, Yohan Ramírez received a three-game suspension before today’s matchup.

The Dominican Republic native appealed the suspension, making himself available. Carlos Mendoza then proceeded to call his number to begin the fifth inning.

Despite being rocked a bit by allowing five hits and two runs, the 28-year-old provided the blue and orange with three innings of crucial relief, giving the rest of the relievers a break as the Mets continue a stretch of six games in six days.

Ramírez will await his hearing but likely won’t be available for the start of the series against the Detroit Tigers anyway.