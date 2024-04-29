Mets to be without Starling Marte & Drew Smith for upcoming slate

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will have to stay productive without the services of Starling Marte and Drew Smith in the lineup for the short term.

Starling Marte is out until Tuesday due to bereavement

Sep 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) sits outside the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Marte has a shorter timetable for return than Smith. The Dominican slugger will be out until Tuesday due to bereavement. He’s given the Mets four home runs behind a .288/.327/.442 slashline in the young season.

Drew Smith lands on 15-day IL with shoulder injury

May 4, 2023; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (40) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

As for Smith, the Mets are hopeful they’ll get their starting pitcher back in two weeks time. They placed him on the 15-day IL due to shoulder inflammation. Smith has impressed with a 2.70 ERA in 10 games played for New York. He’s notched one save and one win out of the Mets’ bullpen.

The Mets will look to end the dry spell against the Cardinals on Sunday without key contributors

Mark Vientos and Dedniel Nunez will spell for Marte and Smith respectively while both are out. The Mets are 1-5 in their last six games. They are struggling after overcoming a slow early start to win eight of nine earlier in April.

This is an inopportune time for the Mets to be without one of their top sluggers and reliable relievers in the leadup to closer Edwin Diaz. They’ll look to right the ship against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and avoid a series sweep.