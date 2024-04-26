Mets could pursue ace expected to be dealt ahead of 2024 MLB trade deadline

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets could be players to add another star pitcher next to their ace Kodai Senga this season. As Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly noted (h/t Patrick McAvoy of Fan Nation’s Inside the Mets), the Miami Marlins are forecasted to be big sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Standout righty Jesus Luzardo may become the most covered pitcher on the open market:

“It may not be to the same extent they sold after winning championships in 1997 and 2003, but expect the Miami Marlins to be the most active seller in advance of the trade deadline, as new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix tries to retool the team in his image,” Kelly said.

Mets: Jesus Luzardo is projected to be put on the trade block this year

Luzardo is also under contract until 2026, giving a trade partner long-term security. The Peruvian-born pitcher is in the midst of a down season. He is 0-2 with an inflated 6.58 ERA and 1.423 WHIP. His 5.07 FIP is his highest since 2021.

Although he’s struggling early, Luzardo had a commendable 2022 outing. In that season, he went 10-10, posting 208 strikeouts alongside a respectable 3.58 ERA in 32 starts. He would have led the Mets in strikeouts that season.

Do the Mets need Luzardo’s services?

The Mets have room for another surefire arm next to Senga. The Japanese ace has not taken the mound yet in 2024 as he battles a shoulder injury. In his stead, the Mets are getting outstanding contributions from Luis Severino and Jose Butto. Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana are also giving them what’s expected from them as seasoned veterans.

Yet, Luzardo would be an upgrade over the struggling Adrian Houser. New York has 11 players in arbitration or pre-arbitration to offer a Marlins team headed for a re-tool. They also have a slew of veteran contributors that could aid the Marlins’ efforts in the short-term. Luzardo would help the Mets, but his output moving forward is something for the front office to closely monitor before making any offer.