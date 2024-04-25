3 Notes from the Mets’ series loss to the San Francisco Giants

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After winning five series in a row, the Mets headed to San Francisco looking to make it six, but the Giants had other plans.

The Giants won game one 5-2 after D.J. Stewart came up with the tying run in the top of the ninth and grounded out.

Logan Webb pitched a gem, throwing eight scoreless innings to lead the Giants to a 5-1 game-two victory.

Francisco Lindor went 4-for-5 with two two-run home runs, and Sean Manaea went 4.2 strong innings as the Mets captured the series finale, winning 8-2.

Here are three notes from the Mets series loss to the Giants.

Alonso Awakens

After a quiet spell in Los Angeles, the Polar Bear came out of hibernation in San Francisco.

Pete Alonso went 5-for-12 with a double and a home run while also picking up an RBI.

Alonso is excelling in his walk year and could potentially lead to a haul at the trade deadline if the Mets and the 29-year-old can’t agree to an extension.

Brett Baty has slowed down

Brett Baty beat out Mark Vientos to earn the starting third base job. Baty got off to a scorching start but has slowed down of late and struggled versus the Giants.

The 24-year-old went 2-for-11, both of those hits being singles, while also working a pair of walks.

Baty is now slashing .267/.329/.320 on the campaign, which is still solid numbers, but he has faltered offensively in the past, and the Mets will have to keep an eye on his struggles as Vientos is currently knocking on the door in Triple-A Syracuse.

Tyrone Taylor is continuing to shine in limited opportunities

One of the most underrated players for the Mets this season has been Tyrone Taylor.

Taylor, who has primarily been used as a fourth outfielder, made just one appearance in this past series, going 2-for-5 while picking up three RBIs and a double.

The 30-year-old is slashing .327/.358/.510 this season and has quietly been one of the Mets hitters.