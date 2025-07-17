Mets’ Tim Lincecum clone is rapidly climbing the top prospects lists

Every so often, a pitcher comes along who breaks the mold and forces scouts to reconsider everything they thought they knew.

For the New York Mets, that unicorn might just be Jonah Tong, a Double-A right-hander who’s drawn comparisons to none other than Tim Lincecum.

Those who watched Lincecum dominate a decade ago remember the wiry build, the twisting delivery, and the sheer electricity.

He was a force of nature in a small frame, winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009 while making hitters look helpless.

Tong isn’t necessarily Lincecum reincarnated, but watching him pitch does feel like flipping back to an early 2010s highlight reel.

It’s not just the size — Tong stands 6-foot-1 and barely fills out the jersey — it’s the delivery and the energy.

The over-the-top mechanics, the elite vertical ride on his fastball, and the unteachable deception all mimic Lincecum’s magic.

Of course, comps can be a dangerous game. Tong is carving his own path and deserves to be seen through his own lens.

But even Tong himself admits to drawing inspiration from Lincecum clips, saying he models elements of his game after him.

A Deep Look at Jonah Tong’s Arsenal

MLB Pipeline paints a clear picture of why Tong is already creating buzz among talent evaluators.

His fastball sits between 91–94 mph, but it plays well above its velocity thanks to absurd vertical movement.

We’re talking over 20 inches of induced vertical break, a trait that gives his heater a “rise” effect few can replicate.

Pair that with a 74–76 mph curveball that drops over 65 inches and it’s no wonder hitters are often left flailing.

Tong also features an 82–84 mph cut slider he’s tinkered with to keep hitters guessing.

His 84–86 mph changeup, thrown with a funky Vulcan grip, offers a rare armside wrinkle to his otherwise glove-side-heavy mix.

It’s an unusual blend, but it’s working—like a chef who ignores the cookbook and ends up with a five-star dish.

Tong’s deception, pitch variety, and understanding of sequencing are all well beyond his age and experience level.

Dominating Double-A Like a Seasoned Pro

Through 15 starts at Double-A this year, Tong owns a 1.83 ERA and has already punched out 125 batters in 78.2 innings.

That strikeout rate is not just impressive—it’s the kind of number that grabs front offices and forces them to pay attention.

He’s not just missing bats; he’s doing it consistently while maintaining elite command and limiting hard contact.

For a 22-year-old in only his second full pro season, that’s rare air—territory typically reserved for future stars.

What’s striking is how comfortable Tong looks on the mound, never rushed, never rattled—just locked in from pitch one.

That poise has become his calling card, and it’s earning him a fast rise up the Mets’ organizational ladder.

Why Jonah Tong Might Not Debut in 2025—and That’s Okay

With the Mets’ pitching depth at the upper levels—including Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean in Triple-A—there’s no rush.

Tong might be tearing up Double-A, but the organization wants to be deliberate, not impulsive, with his development.

The plan appears to be long-term sustainability, not short-term adrenaline. That’s a wise approach for a high-ceiling arm.

He’s already proven he can dominate at one of the tougher levels in the minors, and he’s still learning how to refine.

Unless injuries strike or Tong forces their hand, a 2025 debut is unlikely. But 2026? That’s a different story.

The Mets could very well have a headline-grabbing phenom ready to baffle big-league hitters with a one-of-a-kind style.

Watching Tong evolve has been like witnessing a sculptor chisel something extraordinary out of stone—rough, but unmistakably special.

The Future Is Bright—And Unpredictable

It’s easy to get carried away when a young pitcher starts mowing down hitters with flair and funk.

But with Jonah Tong, the excitement feels earned. His delivery, mound presence, and metrics all scream “impact starter.”

He may not become the next Tim Lincecum, but he doesn’t have to—he’s already becoming Jonah Tong.

For a Mets team in need of long-term rotation answers, that’s a storyline worth watching closely as the seasons unfold.

