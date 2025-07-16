Mets could be prepared to make stunning trade for top-tier starter

The New York Mets may be chasing a playoff spot, but their trade deadline plans go far beyond the outfield discussion.

While center field remains a glaring need, especially for a team just a half-game from first, that’s not the only hole.

Pitching injuries have taken a toll, leaving the rotation thinner than expected. The Mets don’t just want depth—they want dominance.

According to Mets Batflip, reporter Pat Ragazzo believes the team could deal a top position player prospect for an ace.

TRENDING: Rivals believe that the Mets could potentially trade a top position player prospect for a frontline starter at the deadline, says @ragazzoreport pic.twitter.com/VJeKnhqZdn — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 16, 2025

That kind of report doesn’t just raise eyebrows—it shifts the entire deadline conversation for New York and its fan base.

Mets president David Stearns has quietly built a deep farm system, especially when it comes to young hitters with upside.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

But if the Mets are willing to part with one of their crown jewels, that means they’re dead serious about contending in 2025. They want to win it all.

The idea of moving someone like Jett Williams or Drew Gilbert would’ve been unthinkable months ago. Now? It’s on the table.

Think of it like poker: if you’re willing to go all-in, you’d better have a hand that can win it all.

The Depth to Make a Deal

Few organizations can afford to trade high-level position prospects without gutting the system. The Mets actually can.

Names like Carson Benge, Ryan Clifford, Jesus Baez, and Elian Peña have all flashed potential and fit multiple timelines.

Even if the Mets deal one or two from that group, there’s still enough offensive firepower developing to fill future needs.

And that’s before mentioning players like Ronny Mauricio or Brett Baty, who could regain value with strong second halves.

Luisangel Acuña might also intrigue other teams, especially rebuilding ones looking for controllable, versatile infielders.

The point is: the Mets are rich in bats. Now, they may need to spend that capital to reinforce the one thing they lack—certainty.

A Rotation That’s Good—but Not Good Enough

Statistically, the Mets’ rotation has held up. Their 3.38 ERA ranks fourth-best in baseball, which is objectively impressive.

But it’s not the full story. That number includes overachievement, spot starts, and occasional magic from unexpected arms.

Kodai Senga just returned from injury, as did Sean Manaea. Clay Holmes has been great, but can he be trusted in October?

David Peterson offers reliability, but he is not a frontline postseason starter—at least not yet.

New York knows that to truly contend, especially in a playoff series, they’ll need a legitimate top-of-the-rotation horse.

That’s why the buzz around a trade for an ace keeps growing. They’re available—at a cost.

A Calculated Gamble for October Glory

It’s a gamble, no question. Moving a prized bat for a pitcher always feels like walking a tightrope with no net underneath.

But if the return is a young, controllable ace with upside, it’s a risk worth taking—especially for a team that could be one starter away from World Series contention.

The front office is signaling urgency. This is a team ready to make its move.

There’s no guarantee the Mets land their dream arm. But clearly, they’re not going to sit on their hands waiting for luck.

They’re willing to act boldly. And in baseball, as in life, fortune tends to favor the brave.

READ MORE: Orioles star should be high on Mets’ list of trade deadline priorities