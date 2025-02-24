Mets third base prospect enjoys explosive start to his spring training campaign

The New York Mets still have faith in Brett Baty. Despite his struggles at the big-league level, they see a future difference-maker in the young third baseman. After all, they selected him in the first round of the 2019 Draft, nurtured his development, and watched him put up a career .889 OPS in the minors. At just 25 years old, there’s still plenty of room for growth.

A Rough Transition to the Majors

Of course, thriving in the minors and succeeding in the majors are two entirely different ballgames. Baty has learned that the hard way. In 544 MLB at-bats, he’s managed just a .607 OPS—numbers that won’t cut it for a starting role. It’s been a test of patience for both the player and the franchise, but there’s reason to believe his story isn’t written yet.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Flashes of Hope in Spring Training

Spring training is where optimism takes flight. For Baty, this year’s camp has started on a high note. He’s already collected three hits in five at-bats, including a blistering 110-mph double on Sunday that rocketed off his bat and slammed into the warning track like it had a vendetta against the outfield wall. When he connects like that, it’s easy to see why the Mets remain believers.

? Brett Baty 110 mph double ? pic.twitter.com/0RChodxXxB — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) February 23, 2025

A Role to Carve Out

Baty’s not just competing for a roster spot—he’s trying to carve out a role. Right now, he’s in the mix as a backup infielder and a left-handed DH option, but nothing is guaranteed. His bat is his ticket to the big leagues, the make-or-break tool that will either keep him in Queens or send him searching for a new opportunity.

The next few weeks will be telling. There’s still time for Baty to prove he belongs, but the clock is ticking. The Mets are watching. So is everyone else.