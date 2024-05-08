Mets superstar slugger & agent shed light on his future with the franchise

May 27, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and his agent Scott Boras gave their personal takes on what the superstar slugger’s future looks like with the New York Mets as rumors surrounding his upcoming free agency continue to swirl.

Though he’s “not particularly thinking about” his free agency in 2025, Alonso had this to say about where he may stand if the Mets don’t give him a long-awaited extension and what he is responsible for in the meantime, per SNY’s Danny Abriano:

“We’ll see what happens this winter. It’s a big question mark. For me, right now, I’m just focusing on doing what I can to help us win every day,” Alonso said.

Mets: How Pete Alonso’s salary compares to other top hitters from 2023

Apr 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Alonso also noted that he views himself as a New Yorker and loves the franchise and the city he plays for. His undying loyalty to the Mets is a strong part of what’s kept him in town this season.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $20.5 million deal this summer to avoid arbitration, but his deal came in at less than what he could potentially garner on the open market.

Alonso came off of a 2023 campaign where ranked third in the MLB with 46 home runs and second with 118 RBIs. Alonso’s $20.5 million annual salary does not fall far from Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson’s $21 million he rakes in off of his eight-year, $168 million contract signed in 2022, who finished first in both departments and comes in just above Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber’s $19.75 million earnings, who finished in the top eight in both categories.

How Alonso’s agent Scott Boras and his negotiation tactics will factor into his free agency

Feb 26, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) stands on second base after hitting a ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida native’s deal also led to Mets owner Steve Cohen declaring earlier this spring that he doesn’t envision coming to terms with Alonso on a new deal this year.

Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, also had this to say about playing hardball with several of his clients’ franchises this past offseason and how that may affect negotiations with Alonso and the Mets next winter:

“I don’t think the ([Freddie] Freeman and [Paul] Goldschmidt) contracts are really relevant to anything that has to do with what’s going to happen in the future, particularly with Pete Alonso,” Boras mentioned.

Freeman’s six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason is one of many deals that Boras was able to pull off, but may not be the standard set for Alonso’s deal.

It remains to be seen if he utilizes similar strategies with Alonso, in attempting to garner high offers to entice the franchise they’re targeting to match or exceed that number in free agency.

Mets have tough decision to make on Alonso and other superstar free agents in 2025

Mar 3, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto (22) runs the bases after hittting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have been heavily linked to New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto for his upcoming 2025 free agency, as well as Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. The team will have tough financial decisions to make when assessing how to best structure a playoff roster next winter. Though, as Alonso put it, “having a good year” will help his chances at securing a lucrative deal.