3 Notes from the Mets getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs, the Mets headed down to Tampa Bay for a three-game series with the Rays.

After José Quintana gave up eight runs in just 2.2 innings, the Mets did their best to come back but came up just short as Starling Marte, who represented the tying run, struck out to lose game one 10-8.

Game two was a pitcher’s duel between the debuting Christian Scott and Zack Littell, but it would be Adam Ottavino falling back down to earth after he gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth, and Phil Maton nailed down the save to give the Rays a 3-1 victory.

The Mets had a pair of chances to salvage game three, but Edwin Díaz blew the save in the ninth, allowing a game-tying home run to Randy Arozarena before Jake Diekman blew a save opportunity of his own in the 10th as the Rays walked it off 7-6.

Here are three notes from the Mets getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Scott earns another start for the Mets

With the struggles of the recently demoted to the bullpen Adrian Houser, the Mets needed another arm in the rotation and called up their No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com Christian Scott.

Scott dazzled in his debut, throwing 6.2 strong innings while allowing just one run, five hits, and a walk. In addition, the Florida native fanned six.

Kodai Senga may be on the way soon, but Scott has at least earned another start in the major leagues for now.

Pete Alonso’s tough skid continues

After a solid start to the season, Pete Alonso’s bat has become as cold as ice lately.

The Polar Bear went just 1-for-12 against the Rays, with his one hit being an RBI double. Since the calendar flipped to May, that double is his only hit, and his last hit before that came on April 27.

The Mets are in a tough spot with Alonso, and it will only become tougher the more he struggles to produce.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Ottavino finally shows he is human

After being arguably the Mets’ best reliever this season, Ottavino’s insane run finally ended in game two against the Rays.

Before Saturday, the last time the 38-year-old allowed a hit was April 4, but for the first time all season, Ottavino struggled with his command, walking in a pair with the bases loaded.

It was going to be nearly impossible for Ottavino to continue performing at his previous pace, but if he falters in his next appearance, it will be something to watch.